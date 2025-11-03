Houston Dynamo FC and Houston City College Partner to Support Houston's Next Generation

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced a new partnership with Houston City College (HCC), uniting two of the city's community-focused organizations to create meaningful educational, workforce and community opportunities across the greater Houston area.

Through this collaboration, HCC becomes an official education partner of Houston Dynamo FC, working with the Club to expand access to career pathways in sports, entertainment and business. The partnership includes the development of internship programs, student scholarships and joint community initiatives that leverage the power of soccer to inspire academic success and workforce readiness.

"Our Club is deeply committed to creating opportunities that extend far beyond the pitch," said President of Business Operations for Houston Dynamo FC Jessica O'Neill. "This partnership with Houston City College will open doors for students to gain real-world experience, connect with mentors and see firsthand how passion and education can work together to shape futures."

"This partnership embodies what Houston City College represents - creating real opportunities that change lives," said HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D. "Together with Houston Dynamo FC, we're uniting education, sports, and community to empower the next generation of leaders. Whether in the classroom, the workplace, or on the field, our shared goal is to show students that their dreams are within reach - and that Houston believes in their potential."

The partnership introduces the Houston Dynamo FC-HCC Scholarship Fund, which will award two annual scholarships to support HCC students pursuing degrees in business, marketing, sports or community leadership. Recipients will be recognized on-field at a Dynamo match and profiled through the Club's digital channels in a new "Education Spotlight presented by HCC" series - celebrating stories of perseverance and success from Houston's classrooms.

Through the new partnership, HCC students will gain exclusive access to hands-on internships and job shadowing experiences across HDFC - from marketing and media to stadium operations and community outreach.

The two organizations will co-host the "Dynamo x HCC Career Kickoff," a signature event at Shell Energy Stadium that blends a job fair, mentorship summit and behind-the-scenes look at Houston's sports and entertainment industry.

Students will also get the chance to work live events at Shell Energy Stadium, collaborating directly with the Club's operations and communications teams as part of experiential learning programs.

The collaboration's impact will reach far beyond Shell Energy Stadium. Dynamo staff and players will visit HCC campuses and local schools for STEM and sports-career workshops, blending soccer and education to inspire students in diverse communities. Joint community service initiatives and youth soccer clinics will also help connect students with real mentors and new opportunities to serve their city.

As part of the agreement, HCC will have in-stadium signage and game-day visibility at Dynamo matches, symbolizing the shared commitment to Houston's growth and to giving every student the chance to win - in the classroom, in their career and in their community.







