Limited Tickets Remain for Decisive Game 3 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) will host the Portland Timbers in a decisive Game 3 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series, presented by California Bank & Trust, on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

With a sellout expected, fans are urged to secure tickets now at SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs for the decisive Game 3. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative SDFC rally towel courtesy of California Bank & Trust.

Fans attending Sunday's match are encouraged to pre-purchase parking in advance to save time and money for a seamless arrival experience.

Sunday's clash marks the fourth straight meeting between the two clubs, with the winner advancing to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals. SDFC defeated the Timbers 2-1 in Game 1 at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 23. In Game 2, the Timbers leveled the series after scoring a stoppage-time equalizer (90+8) to force penalties, ultimately prevailing 3-2 in the shootout on Saturday night at Providence Park.

SDFC earned home-field advantage after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season atop the Western Conference with an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points. In the past two years, home teams have dominated Game 3s, winning five of seven decisive matches (71%).

SDFC fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now for the best available seats and to be part of another historic San Diego soccer moment. Fans can learn more about tickets, the Playoffs format, and additional information by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round One Best-of-3 Series: Game 3

Sunday, November 9

Western Conference - No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 8 Portland Timbers

6:00 p.m. PT broadcast / 6:12 p.m. PT kickoff

(Snapdragon Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 22 - Monday, November 24

Conference Finals

Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Saturday, December 6

11:30 a.m. PT / MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS







