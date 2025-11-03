St. Louis CITY SC Adds MLS Roster-Building Expertise by Appointing Corey Wray as Sporting Director

Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC has appointed Corey Wray as the club's second-ever Sporting Director, taking another important step in the club's commitment to becoming a top MLS team that competes at the highest level every season. Wray will join the team pending receipt of his work visa.

A builder and leader in North American soccer, Wray will oversee all areas of CITY's sporting operations including roster strategy, scouting and recruitment, and player health and performance, while using his expertise in analytics and player development to create a seamless pathway from the academy to the first team.

"Corey is a progressive sporting director who brings a forward-thinking, holistic approach to building winning teams," said CITY SC President and GM Diego Gigliani. "His extensive knowledge of the MLS landscape, deep squad building and recruiting expertise, and proven track record in creating high performing, sustainable organizations and cultures makes him an ideal fit for the club. He will make us stronger by building upon our existing foundation and working collaboratively with our sporting team to improve in every aspect of our operations."

With over 20 years of MLS experience, including working in technical roles at Toronto FC, Columbus Crew and CF Montréal, Wray is one of the most talented, young sporting executives in the league. He brings a modern, data-driven approach to club and roster development, highlighted by a track record of success in various roles which includes three MLS Cup titles, a Supporters' Shield and seven Canadian Championships.

"I'm honored to join St. Louis CITY SC and be part of a city that is so ingrained with soccer history in this country," said Wray. "The vision and ambition here from the fans and the ownership group are clear and that is to build a winning and competitive team rooted in development, innovation, and community. I can't wait to work with the incredible staff, players, and fans to continue building a club that represents the very best of this city, both on and off the field."

"I'd also like to thank the ownership group and Diego for entrusting me with this important role," continued Wray. "I've been so impressed with the process and look forward to making an impact."

With nearly eight years in senior management positions, including Assistant General Manager roles, Wray has built a reputation for delivering results and fostering winning cultures. Prior to joining CITY, he served as the Director of Soccer at CF Montréal, and was the club's primary liaison with MLS clubs, league officials and player agents. Before that, Wray held Assistant General Manager roles at both Toronto FC and Columbus Crew, where his leadership with Crew 2 earned him MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year award in 2022.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.