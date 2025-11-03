Kickoff Announced for Saturday's Game 3 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium
Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced that Saturday's Game 3 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.
The decisive match, which will be presented by Baptist Health, will feature 3,500 limited edition t-shirts distributed upon entry at the gates and fun activities in the Baptist Health Fan Zone.
Single Match Tickets:
Tickets for the match are available!
Season Ticket Members:
If you didn't opt out, you're set! If you would like to get extra tickets, be on the lookout for an email with ticket purchase details.
If you opted out, you will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for this match. An email with event details and ticket purchase link will be coming your way.
It's time to go all in! It's Miami Time, presented by Royal Caribbean!
