Kickoff Time Announced for FC Cincinnati's Round One, Game 3 against Columbus Crew
Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati's Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs against the Columbus Crew has been set for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, November 8 from TQL Stadium, Major League Soccer announced today.
The Round One series between the Orange and Blue and the Crew has been pushed to a decisive third game after the home side won both prior games. Cincinnati defeated the Crew, 1-0, on Monday, October 27 before Columbus won 4-0 on their home field Sunday night.
The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to take place November 22 or 23, and will face the winner of the Round One series - also going to a winner-take-all Game 3 - between No. 3 Inter Miami CF and No. 6 Nashville SC.
Tickets for Game 3 are available now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. The match will air on Apple TV and MLS Season Pass with radio to be carried locally on iHeart Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.
For more information on the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit FCCincinnati.com/Playoffs.
