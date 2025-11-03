Inter Miami CF Academy Launches Freedom to Play Program: the Opportunity to be Part of the Dream
Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy takes another step in its commitment to developing young talent with the launch of the Freedom to Play program, which will provide young players from South Florida with the opportunity of carrying out open trials with the possibility of being selected to be part of one of our Academy teams.
Through program, the Club aims to bring young players closer to the experience of being part of Inter Miami, opening the doors of its Academy to all those who dream of making their mark in fútbol while providing them with the opportunity to share the field with coaches and Academy staff, as well as showcase their talent, effort, and determination to be considered for a spot on the Club's youth teams.
These training sessions will be completely open and free, it's an invitation for any young player with passion for the game to feel part of an institution that believes in the freedom to dream.
The program will begin next Friday, November 14, with open trials for players born in 2013. Subsequent sessions will be held every month, culminating with players born in 2007 in May.
For more information and to complete the necessary pre-registration, those interested should follow this link - https://forms.office.com/r/JzqTqMemt5/.
Major League Soccer Stories from November 3, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Academy Launches Freedom to Play Program: the Opportunity to be Part of the Dream - Inter Miami CF
- Classroom Central Expands Learning Locker Initiative with Support from the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Orlando City, Orlando Pride and Inter Team up to Empower Youth Through Financial Literacy - Orlando City SC
- Sounders FC Faces Minnesota United FC in Game 2 of Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series on Monday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- CJ Dos Santos Injury Update - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Extends Contract for DF DeAndre Yedlin Through 2027 MLS Season, with Option for 2028 Campaign - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Sent Home Looking for Solutions After Columbus Crew Force Game 3 in Decisive 4-0 Loss - FC Cincinnati
- MLS Announces Game 3 Schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - MLS
- Houston Dynamo FC and Houston City College Partner to Support Houston's Next Generation - Houston Dynamo FC
- Kickoff Time Announced for FC Cincinnati's Round One, Game 3 against Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds MLS Roster-Building Expertise by Appointing Corey Wray as Sporting Director - St. Louis City SC
- Thomas Gillier Called up by Chile - Club de Foot Montreal
- Kickoff Announced for Saturday's Game 3 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Game 3 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Featuring Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF Scheduled for 7 p.m. CT Saturday, November 8 - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United FC Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Named 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Advances to MLS Western Conference Semifinals with 4-1 Road Victory over Austin FC - Los Angeles FC
- Crew Dominate FC Cincinnati to Force Game Three - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy Launches Freedom to Play Program: the Opportunity to be Part of the Dream
- Kickoff Announced for Saturday's Game 3 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Falls Against Nashville SC in Game 2 in Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- Inter Miami CF Visits Nashville SC for Game 2 of Best-Of-3-Series
- Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder Yannick Bight to Contract Extension