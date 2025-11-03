Inter Miami CF Academy Launches Freedom to Play Program: the Opportunity to be Part of the Dream

Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Inter Miami CF Academy takes another step in its commitment to developing young talent with the launch of the Freedom to Play program, which will provide young players from South Florida with the opportunity of carrying out open trials with the possibility of being selected to be part of one of our Academy teams.

Through program, the Club aims to bring young players closer to the experience of being part of Inter Miami, opening the doors of its Academy to all those who dream of making their mark in fútbol while providing them with the opportunity to share the field with coaches and Academy staff, as well as showcase their talent, effort, and determination to be considered for a spot on the Club's youth teams.

These training sessions will be completely open and free, it's an invitation for any young player with passion for the game to feel part of an institution that believes in the freedom to dream.

The program will begin next Friday, November 14, with open trials for players born in 2013. Subsequent sessions will be held every month, culminating with players born in 2007 in May.

For more information and to complete the necessary pre-registration, those interested should follow this link - https://forms.office.com/r/JzqTqMemt5/.







