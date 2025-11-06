Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC for Decisive Game 3 in Best-Of-3-Series

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF continues its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign this Saturday, Nov. 8, hosting Nashville SC for the decisive Game 3 in the Round One Best-of-3 series between the sides. The match at Chase Stadium presented by Baptist Health is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Secure your tickets while supplies last and cheer on Inter Miami from the stands on Saturday!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV) to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Fans in the United States will also be able to catch the action live on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all Inter Miami playoff matches, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Game 2

Inter Miami looks to bounce back after falling 2-1 on the road against Nashville last Saturday in Game 2 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. Captain Lionel Messi scored the team's goal in the match at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inter Miami CF in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

With a win on Saturday, Inter Miami would clinch a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time in Club history.

Inter Miami CF History in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami in the midst of its fourth appearance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, after featuring in the postseason in 2020 (Play-In Round), 2022 (Round One), and 2024 (Round One).

Previously Against Nashville SC

Saturday's meeting will be the 19th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series to date with nine wins to five for Nashville, while four other matches resulted in draws.

Inter Miami looks to extend its positive record facing Nashville at home, having recorded six wins, two draws and a loss in the previous nine encounters at Chase Stadium and being undefeated in the past six (5W, 1D).

Scouting Nashville SC

Nashville entered Round one of the Playoffs after finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 16 wins, 12 losses and six draws for a total 54 points.

Forward Sam Surridge led the Tennessee side in goals throughout the regular season with 24, while midfielder Hany Mukhtar was the team's top assist provider with 12.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.