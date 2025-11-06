Messi Provides Heartfelt Remarks, Receives Keys to the City of Miami at the America Business Forum
Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
On Wednesday, November 5, Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi made an appearance at a memorable evening at the America Business Forum in Miami. The Argentine star took to the stage for a talk with Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, and was later presented with the keys to the city in a special ceremony that also featured Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas.
"I feel very honored by this recognition. We feel very loved, grateful, and happy to live in this city. Receiving this distinction is a great honor," said Messi upon receiving the keys to the city.
"This is a small token from this city whose hearts you have captured," Mas said. "But this is a welcome not only for you, but for Antonella and your beautiful family, so that you will always feel at home here."
During the ceremony at the Kaseya Center, Messi also reiterated his delight with the city, his commitment to the Club and excitement about the new stadium under development at Miami Freedom Park, and his desire to continue competing and winning.
"Since I arrived here, it's been spectacular. First, living in this incredible city. And then, the affection of all the people, which from day one has been amazing... Renewing my contract goes hand in hand with how well things are going, how well my family is doing, and being able to continue helping the Club grow. I was actually there [Miami Freedom Park] recently, and it's going to be truly impressive. I'm very anxious, very eager to be playing there. We still have a little while to go. God willing, we'll be there next year... I still want to win, to keep achieving things," stated our captain.
