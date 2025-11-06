Revolution's Allan Oyirwoth & Dor Turgeman Earn November National Team Call-Ups
Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda) and forward Dor Turgeman (Israel) have been selected for international duty during next week's November FIFA International Window.
Turgeman will join Israel for a friendly match at Lithuania on Thursday, Nov. 13 (12:00 p.m. ET), before closing their FIFA World Cup European Qualifying campaign on Sunday, Nov. 16 against Moldova (2:45 p.m. ET). Israel sits in third place of UEFA Group I with a 3-4-0 record and cannot qualify via group position, but may still qualify for a play-off berth based on Nations League ranking.
Turgeman made his senior international debut for Israel in September 2023. Earlier this year, he recorded his first senior team goal in a World Cup Qualifier against Norway, adding his first assist in the next match against Estonia. In total, he has started seven of his 14 appearances, including a pair of substitute appearances during the October international window.
Turgeman, acquired by New England in late August from Maccabi Tel Aviv, is the 10th player in MLS history to score in each of his first three league appearances, the first in Revolution club history to reach that feat. The 22-year-old is one of only 23 players to record a goal-and-assist performance in his MLS debut, doing so in a 2-0 win over Atlanta United FC on Sept. 27.
Oyirwoth will join Uganda for an international friendly against Morocco on Tuesday, Nov. 18 (2:00 p.m. ET) at the Grand Stade de Tangier in Tangier, Morocco. The 18-year-old holding midfielder Oyirwoth owns four international caps for Uganda. Most recently, Oyirwoth was called up for October FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, where he featured on the matchday roster in both matches.
Oyirwoth suited up for his MLS debut on Sept. 6 at Chicago Fire FC, logging 21 minutes off the bench to become the seventh-youngest MLS debutant in Revolution history. Oyirwoth finished the 2025 campaign with five appearances, including four starts. He made two additional appearances in the U.S. Open Cup and played in 12 matches for Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro.
ALLAN OYIRWOTH
Uganda
International Friendly Match
November 18 at Morocco
Grand Stade de Tangier - Tangier, Morocco
2:00 p.m. ET
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Allan Oyirwoth
DOR TURGEMAN
Israel
International Friendly Match
November 13 at Lithuania
12:00 p.m. ET
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying (UEFA)
November 16 at Moldova
Stadinoul Zimbru - Chisinau, Moldova
2:45 p.m. ET
