Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda Called for International Duty
Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that forward Ousseni Bouda will represent the Burkina Faso Men's National Team in upcoming international friendlies in Morocco.
Bouda, 25, will join Les Etalons when they face Niger on Friday, Nov. 14, and Benin on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
The eighth overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, Bouda has played in 70 MLS games (16 starts, 5g/1a) and six Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches (five starts, 2g/0a) across four seasons for San Jose, with a combined seven goals and one assist in all competitions. This season, Bouda scored three goals and notched one assist in league play.
Internationally, the forward has made 11 appearances for Burkina Faso and found the back of the net twice. He scored his first international goal on Sept. 6, 2024, in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Senegal, securing a point for his home country in a 1-1 draw.
