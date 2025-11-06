Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for November International Window
Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. -Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller have been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for a pair of friendlies in the November international window, Canada Soccer announced today.
Crépeau and Miller will join Canada as they are set to host Ecuador at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, on November 13, before facing Venezuela at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 18.
Crépeau, 31,has made 28 appearances for Canada's national team (27 starts), recording nine clean sheets in that span. The Québec native earned his most recent cap for Canada on October 11, 2025, in a 1-0 friendly loss to Australia. Since signing with the Timbers ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign, Crépeau has made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Green and Gold registering five shutouts.
Miller, 28, has earned 49 caps (40starts) with Canada, tallying four assists since his international debut in 2019. Most recently, Miller made two appearances for his country in the 2025 Gold Cup. Since joining the Timbers in 2024, the Toronto native has tallied two goals and one assist in 57 appearances (53 starts) across all competitions for the Green and Gold.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
Canada vs. Ecuador
(International Friendly) November 13,
4:30 p.m. (PT) Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Canada vs. Venezuela (International Friendly) November 18,
TBD time Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Chase Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
