Sounders FC Announces 2025 Team Awards
Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced its 2025 team award recipients, as voted on by Sounders FC's players at the conclusion of the MLS regular season. Cristian Roldan was voted Most Valuable Player for second time in his career - previously winning the award in 2017 - while Jackson Ragen earned his first Defender of the Year nod. Danny Musovski took home his first Golden Boot title for Seattle and Stefan Frei won the club's Humanitarian of the Year for the sixth time.
SOUNDERS FC MOST VALUABLE PLAYER - CRISTIAN ROLDAN
Cristian Roldan wins his second Sounders FC Team MVP award after a career year in 2025. In all competitions, Roldan leads the team with 13 assists, while also adding two goals. Slotting into the defensive midfield, he led the team in completed passes (1,849) with an 89 percent completion percentage during the regular season, as well as amassing the most minutes on the team (2,633). The University of Washington product tallied one goal and two assists during Seattle's title-winning Leagues Cup 2025 run while appearing in all six fixtures, helping the club become the first team to win all five major North American trophies (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Concacaf Champions Cup, U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup). He also played every minute of Sounders FC's three matches at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup, scoring a goal against South American champion Botafogo.
SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER OF THE YEAR - JACKSON RAGEN
Ragen earns his first Sounders FC Defender of the Year award after starting 36 of 39 appearances for the Rave Green in all competitions. In the regular season, the centerback scored two goals and added one assist while leading the club in clearances (41) and tallying the most aerial duels of any defender on the team (63). Ragen finished second in completed passes (1,525) while boasting the highest pass completion percentage (93 percent). Outside of league play, the Seattle native started all six of Seattle's Leagues Cup 2025 fixtures as the club allowed just two goals throughout the tournament, in addition to starting every one of the team's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures.
SOUNDERS FC GOLDEN BOOT - DANNY MUSOVSKI
Leading the Rave Green with a career-high 14 goals in the 2025 MLS regular season, Musovski wins his first Sounders FC Golden Boot Award. Enjoying a breakout season after signing with the club in 2024, Musovski notably tied the club record by scoring in five consecutive league matches from April 12 - May 10, in addition to recording his first career MLS hat trick against Sporting Kansas City (August 24). The Henderson, Nevada native's 17 goals in all competitions are two shy of the club's single-season record set by Obafemi Martins (2014) and Raúl Ruidíaz (2021). Musovski also bagged one goal apiece in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup 2025 action.
SOUNDERS FC HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR - STEFAN FREI
Frei takes home his sixth Humanitarian of the Year award for his continuing work with Seattle Children's Hospital and its Kick Childhood Cancer nonprofit. Since beginning his work in 2017, he has been a driving force behind Scarves Fighting Cancer, which has now surpassed half a million dollars raised for pediatric cancer research at Seattle Children's Hospital. Frei has poured his time, creativity and humility into the cause, using his passion for art to design limited-edition scarves, prints and collaborations - including the popular You Shall Not Pass series and exclusive designs with glassybaby - that have sold out season after season. Beyond fundraising, Frei has cultivated meaningful relationships year after year with children and families facing the unimaginable. Harnessing his platform and the power of the Sounders community, Frei's character shines through in every effort as he inspires hope and fuels research in the fight against childhood cancer.
Following a 4-2 win over Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday to even the Round One Best-of-3 series at a game apiece, Seattle Sounders FC travels to Allianz Field for the decisive Game 3 against the Loons on Saturday, November 8 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). The winner of Game 3 will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face either San Diego FC or the Portland Timbers.
SOUNDERS FC HISTORICAL TEAM AWARDS WINNERS
2025
MVP: Cristian Roldan
Defender: Jackson Ragen
Humanitarian: Stefan Frei
Golden Boot: Danny Musovski
2024
MVP: Albert Rusnák
Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade
Humanitarian: Jordan Morris
Golden Boot: Jordan Morris
2023
MVP: Stefan Frei
Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade
Humanitarian: Stefan Frei
Golden Boot: Jordan Morris
2022
MVP: Stefan Frei
Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade
Humanitarian: Stefan Frei
Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz
2021
MVP: João Paulo
Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade
Humanitarian: Stefan Frei
Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz
2020
MVP: Jordan Morris
Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade
Humanitarian: Cristian Roldan
Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz
2019
MVP: Jordan Morris
Defender: Stefan Frei
Humanitarian: Stefan Frei
Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz
2018
MVP: Stefan Frei
Defender: Chad Marshall
Humanitarian: Stefan Frei
Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz
2017
MVP: Cristian Roldan
Defender: Chad Marshall
Humanitarian: Jordan Morris
Golden Boot: Clint Dempsey
2016
MVP: Osvaldo Alonso
Defender: Chad Marshall
Humanitarian: Jordan Morris
Golden Boot: Jordan Morris
2015
MVP: Obafemi Martins
Defender: Stefan Frei
Humanitarian: Brad Evans
Golden Boot: Obafemi Martins
2014
MVP: Obafemi Martins
Defender: Chad Marshall
Humanitarian: Dylan Remick
Golden Boot: Obafemi Martins
2013
MVP: Osvaldo Alonso
Defender: Leo Gonzalez
Humanitarian: Lamar Neagle
Golden Boot: Eddie Johnson
2012
MVP: Osvaldo Alonso
Defender: Jeff Parke
Humanitarian: David Estrada
Golden Boot: Eddie Johnson
2011
MVP: Osvaldo Alonso
Defender: Jeff Parke
Humanitarian: James Riley
Golden Boot: Fredy Montero
2010
MVP: Osvaldo Alonso
Defender: James Riley
Humanitarian: James Riley
Golden Boot: Fredy Montero
2009
MVP: Kasey Keller
Defender: Tyrone Marshall
Humanitarian: Taylor Graham
Golden Boot: Fredy Montero
Images from this story
|
Cristian Roldan of Sounders FC
|
Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen
|
Danny Musovski of Sounders FC
|
Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei
Major League Soccer Stories from November 6, 2025
- Sounders FC Announces 2025 Team Awards - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Announces 2026 Roster Decisions - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC for Decisive Game 3 in Best-Of-3-Series - Inter Miami CF
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Game 3 vs. Charlotte - New York City FC
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda Called for International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Messi Provides Heartfelt Remarks, Receives Keys to the City of Miami at the America Business Forum - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Return Home for Deciding Game 3 Showdown with Columbus Crew in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution's Allan Oyirwoth & Dor Turgeman Earn November National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution
- Cristian Roldan Called into United State's Men's National Team for November Friendlies - Seattle Sounders FC
- Mary Shepro Elevated to Columbus Crew President of Business Operations - Columbus Crew SC
- Roman Celentano, Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Upcoming November FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Defender Joel Waterman Called up by Canada Men's National Team for November FIFA Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for November International Window - Portland Timbers
- Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte, Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for November FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Zorhan Bassong Selected to Canada Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Philadelphia Union's Bradley Carnell Named 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Once Again Selected by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino - Real Salt Lake
- Atlanta United Names Gerardo "Tata" Martino as Head Coach - Atlanta United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Elevates the Fan Experience with the Launch of Ace, an Ambient AI Engine Built Specifically for CITY SC Fans - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Look to Turn the Page Quick from Game 2 But Learn and Grow from Mistakes for Game 3 - FC Cincinnati
- Delaware North Selected as Food and Beverage Provider for Inter Miami CF's New Home at Miami Freedom Park - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Announces 2025 Team Awards
- Cristian Roldan Called into United State's Men's National Team for November Friendlies
- Cristian Roldan Named to 2025 MLS Best XI
- Sounders FC Defeats Minnesota 4-2 in Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series, Forcing Decisive Game 3
- Sounders FC Faces Minnesota United FC in Game 2 of Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series on Monday Night at Lumen Field