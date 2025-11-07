Sounders FC Announces 2025 Team Awards

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced its 2025 team award recipients, as voted on by Sounders FC's players at the conclusion of the MLS regular season. Cristian Roldan was voted Most Valuable Player for second time in his career - previously winning the award in 2017 - while Jackson Ragen earned his first Defender of the Year nod. Danny Musovski took home his first Golden Boot title for Seattle and Stefan Frei won the club's Humanitarian of the Year for the sixth time.

SOUNDERS FC MOST VALUABLE PLAYER - CRISTIAN ROLDAN

Cristian Roldan wins his second Sounders FC Team MVP award after a career year in 2025. In all competitions, Roldan leads the team with 13 assists, while also adding two goals. Slotting into the defensive midfield, he led the team in completed passes (1,849) with an 89 percent completion percentage during the regular season, as well as amassing the most minutes on the team (2,633). The University of Washington product tallied one goal and two assists during Seattle's title-winning Leagues Cup 2025 run while appearing in all six fixtures, helping the club become the first team to win all five major North American trophies (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Concacaf Champions Cup, U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup). He also played every minute of Sounders FC's three matches at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup, scoring a goal against South American champion Botafogo.

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER OF THE YEAR - JACKSON RAGEN

Ragen earns his first Sounders FC Defender of the Year award after starting 36 of 39 appearances for the Rave Green in all competitions. In the regular season, the centerback scored two goals and added one assist while leading the club in clearances (41) and tallying the most aerial duels of any defender on the team (63). Ragen finished second in completed passes (1,525) while boasting the highest pass completion percentage (93 percent). Outside of league play, the Seattle native started all six of Seattle's Leagues Cup 2025 fixtures as the club allowed just two goals throughout the tournament, in addition to starting every one of the team's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures.

SOUNDERS FC GOLDEN BOOT - DANNY MUSOVSKI

Leading the Rave Green with a career-high 14 goals in the 2025 MLS regular season, Musovski wins his first Sounders FC Golden Boot Award. Enjoying a breakout season after signing with the club in 2024, Musovski notably tied the club record by scoring in five consecutive league matches from April 12 - May 10, in addition to recording his first career MLS hat trick against Sporting Kansas City (August 24). The Henderson, Nevada native's 17 goals in all competitions are two shy of the club's single-season record set by Obafemi Martins (2014) and Raúl Ruidíaz (2021). Musovski also bagged one goal apiece in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup 2025 action.

SOUNDERS FC HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR - STEFAN FREI

Frei takes home his sixth Humanitarian of the Year award for his continuing work with Seattle Children's Hospital and its Kick Childhood Cancer nonprofit. Since beginning his work in 2017, he has been a driving force behind Scarves Fighting Cancer, which has now surpassed half a million dollars raised for pediatric cancer research at Seattle Children's Hospital. Frei has poured his time, creativity and humility into the cause, using his passion for art to design limited-edition scarves, prints and collaborations - including the popular You Shall Not Pass series and exclusive designs with glassybaby - that have sold out season after season. Beyond fundraising, Frei has cultivated meaningful relationships year after year with children and families facing the unimaginable. Harnessing his platform and the power of the Sounders community, Frei's character shines through in every effort as he inspires hope and fuels research in the fight against childhood cancer.

Following a 4-2 win over Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday to even the Round One Best-of-3 series at a game apiece, Seattle Sounders FC travels to Allianz Field for the decisive Game 3 against the Loons on Saturday, November 8 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). The winner of Game 3 will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face either San Diego FC or the Portland Timbers.

SOUNDERS FC HISTORICAL TEAM AWARDS WINNERS

2025

MVP: Cristian Roldan

Defender: Jackson Ragen

Humanitarian: Stefan Frei

Golden Boot: Danny Musovski

2024

MVP: Albert Rusnák

Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade

Humanitarian: Jordan Morris

Golden Boot: Jordan Morris

2023

MVP: Stefan Frei

Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade

Humanitarian: Stefan Frei

Golden Boot: Jordan Morris

2022

MVP: Stefan Frei

Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade

Humanitarian: Stefan Frei

Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz

2021

MVP: João Paulo

Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade

Humanitarian: Stefan Frei

Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz

2020

MVP: Jordan Morris

Defender: Yeimar Gómez Andrade

Humanitarian: Cristian Roldan

Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz

2019

MVP: Jordan Morris

Defender: Stefan Frei

Humanitarian: Stefan Frei

Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz

2018

MVP: Stefan Frei

Defender: Chad Marshall

Humanitarian: Stefan Frei

Golden Boot: Raúl Ruidíaz

2017

MVP: Cristian Roldan

Defender: Chad Marshall

Humanitarian: Jordan Morris

Golden Boot: Clint Dempsey

2016

MVP: Osvaldo Alonso

Defender: Chad Marshall

Humanitarian: Jordan Morris

Golden Boot: Jordan Morris

2015

MVP: Obafemi Martins

Defender: Stefan Frei

Humanitarian: Brad Evans

Golden Boot: Obafemi Martins

2014

MVP: Obafemi Martins

Defender: Chad Marshall

Humanitarian: Dylan Remick

Golden Boot: Obafemi Martins

2013

MVP: Osvaldo Alonso

Defender: Leo Gonzalez

Humanitarian: Lamar Neagle

Golden Boot: Eddie Johnson

2012

MVP: Osvaldo Alonso

Defender: Jeff Parke

Humanitarian: David Estrada

Golden Boot: Eddie Johnson

2011

MVP: Osvaldo Alonso

Defender: Jeff Parke

Humanitarian: James Riley

Golden Boot: Fredy Montero

2010

MVP: Osvaldo Alonso

Defender: James Riley

Humanitarian: James Riley

Golden Boot: Fredy Montero

2009

MVP: Kasey Keller

Defender: Tyrone Marshall

Humanitarian: Taylor Graham

Golden Boot: Fredy Montero

