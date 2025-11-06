Delaware North Selected as Food and Beverage Provider for Inter Miami CF's New Home at Miami Freedom Park

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI, FL - Delaware North has been selected as the food and beverage provider for Inter Miami CF's new home at Miami Freedom Park, marking a major milestone in the development of the highly anticipated new stadium. As part of the intentional efforts to deliver a one-of-a-kind, year-round experience through thoughtful offerings in the venue, Delaware North - a global leader in hospitality and food service with operations spanning stadiums, streetside restaurants, national parks, resorts and casinos - has been chosen to lead stadium concessions and premium food and beverage services.

Together, Inter Miami CF and Delaware North will set the stage for a dynamic, world-class fan experience, providing a variety of dining options for the diverse audiences - from frictionless markets and signature bars in general admission areas to premium, personalized service in exclusive clubs and suites that will be jointly managed by Patina Group, Delaware North's premium restaurant and catering business.

These experiences will not only be available on game days, but also at additional sporting events, concerts, and live entertainment to be hosted at Inter Miami CF's new 25,000-seat home year-round when it opens in 2026. Fans throughout the venue can look forward to innovative culinary experiences that celebrate the vibrant flavors of Miami while elevating classic stadium favorites.

"Our experience in serving European football, MLS and broader professional sports gives us the unique ability to craft something special for the new Inter Miami CF Stadium," said Jamie Obletz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Delaware North. "This collaboration is a chance to build a fan experience that truly enhances the energy on the field and makes the Club's new home a memorable culinary destination for everyone who visits."

"As we curate the best food and beverage concepts for the stadium and phase 1 of the entertainment district, we are excited to welcome Delaware North as our F&B provider, marking a defining moment for Inter Miami CF's new home," said Inter Miami CF's Sr. Director of Food and Beverage, Laurence McMillon. "Their proven world-class dining and hospitality expertise, which features the perfect blend of Miami-based and national offerings, will help shape an unforgettable experience at our new home."

With over 100 years of experience in sports hospitality, Delaware North serves as the food and beverage partner for some of the world's most iconic venues spanning various sports. These stadiums include Wembley Stadium, Emirates Stadium, London Stadium and Pride Park Stadium in the United Kingdom, along with TD Garden in Boston, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, 10 MLB ballparks and seven NHL locations.

The company is known for tailoring its offerings to each community, creating authentic dining experiences that reflect local culture and flavor. Delaware North's integration at Inter Miami CF's new stadium underscores Miami Freedom Park's commitment to developing relationships that provide a one-of-a-kind food and beverage experience that will be seen throughout the entertainment district.

Miami Freedom Park is being developed as a true hospitality and lifestyle destination - blending dining, entertainment, wellness, and retail to create an everyday community hub with an unrivaled matchday experience. The district will pulse with energy across plazas, entertainment corridors, and outdoor gathering spaces, offering everything from elevated dining and cocktail bars to casual, family-friendly hangouts that reflect Miami's vibrant culture. This layered experience - anchored by the stadium but activated year-round - will establish Miami Freedom Park as a new center of gravity for dining, entertainment, and culture in South Florida. Tenancy will feature a curated mix of experiential attractions, event spaces, museums, restaurants, bars, pubs, fitness providers, as well as apparel and athleisure brands, transforming the district into a destination that draws fans, locals, and visitors alike. Whether it's a pre-match dinner, celebratory drinks, weekend brunch or a seasonal market, Miami Freedom Park will set a new standard for entertainment and cultural programming in Miami.

Miami Freedom Park is slated to open in phases starting in 2026, including the stadium, the park, and an inaugural lineup of retailers and attractions.

As part of this exciting announcement, Inter Miami CF and Delaware North are looking forward to hosting a food tasting with media members ahead of the opening of the Club's new home. More details will be shared with media members closer to the event.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.