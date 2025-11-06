Roman Celentano, Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Upcoming November FIFA International Window

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano and Miles Robinson have been named to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's 25-man roster for the upcoming November FIFA International Window, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday.

Celentano, Robinson and the USMNT will begin reporting in Philadelphia on November 9 for a training camp ahead of two matches against 2026 World Cup-bound opponents Paraguay at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania (Saturday, Nov. 15 - 5 p.m. ET) and Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (Tuesday, Nov. 18 - 7 p.m. ET). Both games broadcast live on TNT and streamed on HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Celentano (September) and Robinson (October) both earned USMNT call-ups earlier this fall and join the squad for the final USMNT camp of 2025. Including the November international break, just three FIFA International Windows remain before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup next June.

Robinson started in both of the USMNT friendlies last month in a draw against Ecuador and the win over Australia. The Arlington, Massachusetts native has earned 37 caps for the Stars and Stripes.

The call-up for Celentano is the fifth of his career. The 25-year old keeper from Naperville, Illinois seeks his first cap for the national team.

The full USMNT roster for the upcoming November FIFA International Window can be found below.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 11/0), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena/ITA; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 14/1), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 35/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 11/0), Mark McKenzie (FC Toulouse/FRA; 24/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 78/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 37/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 21/0), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel/GER; 4/0), Austin Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 4/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 52/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 7/0), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 11/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 32/8), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 41/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 10/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 54/9), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco/FRA; 27/7), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 16/3), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/13), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 19/7)

