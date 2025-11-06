Defender Joel Waterman Called up by Canada Men's National Team for November FIFA Window
Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Joel Waterman has been called up by the Canada Men's National Team for two matches against Ecuador and Venezuela during the November international window, from Nov. 13-18.
Canada will host Ecuador at Toronto's BMO Field on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT, before traveling to South Florida to face Venezuela at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Waterman has previously earned 10 caps for the senior men's national team, featuring in several friendlies and Concacaf Nations League matches, most recently during the October international window. He was also a member of Canada's 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup squad, as well as the 2024 Copa America and 2022 FIFA World Cup rosters.
Canada Men's National Team Roster
Goalkeepers (3): Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers), Owen Goodman (Huddersfield Town), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
Defenders (7): Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City), Derek Cornelius (Rangers FC), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough FC), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers FC), Niko Sigur (Hadjuk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC)
Midfielders (9): Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal CF), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Stephen Eustáquio (FC Porto), Junior Hoilett (Hibernian FC), Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo Calcio), Jayden Nelson (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Nathan Saliba (R.S.C. Anderlecht)
Forwards (5): Theo Bair (Lausanne-Sport), Jonathan David (Juventus FC), Promise David (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise), Cyle Larin (Feyenoord), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal CF)
Training Player: Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL)
