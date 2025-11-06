Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Once Again Selected by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
ATLANTA / HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna has been named by U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino amongst the 25 players selected for upcoming U.S. friendlies on Sun., Nov. 15 and Wed., Nov. 18 against World Cup-bound opponents Paraguay - which will feature Luna's RSL teammate Braian Ojeda - and Uruguay, the two South American nations ranked 15th and 16th globally.
Luna - RSL's 2025 Golden Boot winner with 10 goals and seven assists across all competitions in this most recent season - surpassed his goal output from last year in fewer MLS matches. The 22-year-old playmaker has appeared in 15 of the U.S.A.'s 16 games this season, leading the list of a half-dozen players on the roster with double-digit appearances in 2025. All but one of Luna's career national team appearances have come this year.
Named to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI this summer, Luna tallied three goals and two assists and earned Man of the Match honors after scoring twice in the semifinal win against Guatemala.
Earlier this year, Luna earned the game-winning assist during his first 45 minutes played under Pochettino, suffering a shattered nose in the process, during a January friendly against Costa Rica. During the CONCACAF Nations League consolation match, Luna was bright and assertive against Canada, as the two-time 2024/25 MLS All-Star selection and former MLS Young Player of the Year continues to press for 2026 FIFA World Cup inclusion.
The USA will first host Paraguay, presented by Allstate, on Sun., Nov. 15 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. Kickoff from the home of the Philadelphia Union is set for 3:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on TNT, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.
Three days later, USA-Uruguay, presented by New York Life, will mark the USMNT's return to Tampa for the first time since 2018. Raymond James Stadium hosts on Wed., Nov. 18 against the 16th-ranked Uruguayan side, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. MT and shown live on TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock.
Both matches will be carried live on radio as Westwood One Sports delivers English language commentary while longtime partner Fútbol de Primera has the Spanish language call. Fans can follow the USMNT on X (@USMNT), Instagram (@USMNT), U.S. Soccer Facebook and the official U.S. Soccer App.
For the USMNT, the matches against two more World Cup qualified teams offer more experience against the opponents and styles it could face next summer. Paraguay, 2010 World Cup quarterfinalists who are making their ninth appearance in the tournament, are led by Atlanta United striker Miguel Almirón. Uruguay, currently 15th in the Coca-Cola FIFA Men's World Rankings, finished third in the 2024 Copa America.
DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)
GOALKEEPERS (4): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 11/0), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena/ITA; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0)
DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 14/1), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 35/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 11/0), Mark McKenzie (FC Toulouse/FRA; 24/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 78/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 37/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 21/0), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel/GER; 4/0), Austin Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 4/0)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 52/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 7/0), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 11/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 32/8), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 41/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 10/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)
FORWARDS (5): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 54/9), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco/FRA; 27/7), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 16/3), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/13), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 19/7)
