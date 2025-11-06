Availability Report: Trio Miss Game 3 vs. Charlotte

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on Charlotte FC tomorrow night.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Parks and Máximo Carrizo

Player Availability Report

Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Maximo Carrizo - OUT - International Duty







