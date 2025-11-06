Availability Report: Trio Miss Game 3 vs. Charlotte
Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Charlotte FC tomorrow night.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Parks and Máximo Carrizo
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Maximo Carrizo - OUT - International Duty
