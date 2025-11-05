Keys to the Match: Game 3

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on Charlotte FC in Round One, Game 3, of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:00PM ET on Friday, November 7.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Game 3

We are in the final throes of the series between New York City FC and Charlotte FC.

Both teams can count an away win on their list of achievements, and the fine margins that defined both Game 1 and Game 2 highlight how evenly matched these teams are.

Friday will decide things, one way or another, and that means it could be a tense evening in North Carolina. Pascal Jansen was clear in his disappointment at Saturday's result, and his side will be keen to respond on the road.

It's often said that in sports, pressure is a privilege, and that privilege will be present on Friday night for sure.

Feisty

The playoffs only heighten the competitive spirit among players and coaches alike. On Saturday, both New York City and Charlotte players made it clear this matters to them.

There have been several skirmishes during the two games, but New York City has managed to keep their heads amid the pressure. That calmness will be tested again on Friday, and it will be vital that New York City keep their heads.

Pascal Jansen has often referred to this as having a 'blue head', and he will need blue heads all around at Bank of America Stadium.

Bounce Back

A defeat on penalties is always a cruel way to lose a game, especially after such an evenly balanced 90 minutes. New York City FC battled hard for a decisive goal during open play but couldn't find it. While the shootout didn't go their way, they should not be too disheartened heading into Game 3.

Pascal Jansen's side created chances, and that was reflected in the Expected Goals column, where New York City recorded double that of their opponents (1.5 to 0.8).

That should give them a significant confidence boost heading into Friday's game and a challenging trip to Bank of America Stadium. Friday presents a simple situation - win or go home. What better time to bounce back from disappointment and, at the same time, secure their spot in the next round?







