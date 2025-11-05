Evander Named to 2025 MLS Best XI

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Major League Soccer today announced that FC Cincinnati's Evander has been named to the 2025 MLS Best XI, which recognizes the league's top players at each position as determined by members of the media, MLS players, and MLS club technical staffs.

Evander's selection to the Best XI, a collection of elite performers from the 2025 MLS Regular Season and one of the most prestigious annual honors a player can receive, marks FC Cincinnati's sixth all-time Best XI honor and the fourth consecutive season at least one FC Cincinnati player was named to the Best XI.

2025 MLS Best XI

- Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)

- Defenders: Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)

- Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

- Forwards: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Evander was sensational in his first season with FC Cincinnati. He produced 18 goals and 15 assists, matching Cincinnati's all-time club record with 33 goal contributions in a single season. His 18 goals also matched the club's MLS record for goals in a single campaign.

The Brazilian's second-straight season with at least 15 goals and 15 assists joined Lionel Messi (2024-25) and Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16) as the only players to accomplish the feat in consecutive seasons. Among all players in 2025, his goals above expected (+9.17) ranked first in MLS. Evander is the first Brazilian player in league history to be named to multiple MLS Best XIs, after he was also named to the Best XI last season.

Evander was named captain of the 2025 MLS All-Star Team and he earned 12 starting Team of the Matchday honors, the most individual honors in a season in club history.

Evander's Best XI selection is the latest club honor for FC Cincinnati following the 2025 MLS Regular Season after Nick Hagglund was named the 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year and Roman Celentano was awarded the 2025 MLS Save of the Year.

A full list of FC Cincinnati's all-time Best XI selections can be found below:

FC Cincinnati Best XI Selections

2025 Evander

2024 Luciano Acosta

2023 Luciano Acosta

2023 Matt Miazga

2022 Luciano Acosta

2022 Brandon Vazquez

FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew face off for a decisive Game 3 of Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 8. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium and the match will air on Apple TV and MLS Season Pass. Radio will be carried on iHeart Fox Sports 1360 and La Mega 101.5 FM in Cincinnati.







