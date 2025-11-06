Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for November International Window

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. -Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman has been called into the New Zealand Men's National Team for the international window in November, New Zealand Football announced.

The All Whites will kick off the international window against Colombia on November 15 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Chase Stadium. Surman's New Zealand side will then face Ecuador on November 18 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Surman, 22, has earned 13 caps for New Zealand Men's National Team, tallying two goals at the senior international level. Notably, Surman scored in his most recent appearance for the All Whites in a 1-1 draw with Norway on October 14. The Christchurch, New Zealand, nativejoined Portland in July 2024 and has since made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Timbers.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

New Zealand vs. Colombia

(International Friendly) November 15,

4 p.m. (PT) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Chase Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

New Zealand vs. Ecuador

(International Friendly) November 18,

5:30 p.m. (PT) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey







