Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for November International Window
Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. -Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman has been called into the New Zealand Men's National Team for the international window in November, New Zealand Football announced.
The All Whites will kick off the international window against Colombia on November 15 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Chase Stadium. Surman's New Zealand side will then face Ecuador on November 18 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.
Surman, 22, has earned 13 caps for New Zealand Men's National Team, tallying two goals at the senior international level. Notably, Surman scored in his most recent appearance for the All Whites in a 1-1 draw with Norway on October 14. The Christchurch, New Zealand, nativejoined Portland in July 2024 and has since made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Timbers.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
New Zealand vs. Colombia
(International Friendly) November 15,
4 p.m. (PT) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Chase Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
New Zealand vs. Ecuador
(International Friendly) November 18,
5:30 p.m. (PT) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey
Major League Soccer Stories from November 5, 2025
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for November International Window - Portland Timbers
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 5, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Statement on Luis Suárez One Game Suspension - Inter Miami CF
- Cristian Roldan Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Extends Multi-Year Contracts with Sporting Director Kurt Schmid, Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni - Real Salt Lake
- Keys to the Match: Game 3 - New York City FC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Perea Lands October Award - New York City FC
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Selected to 2025 MLS Best XI - Los Angeles FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Defender Tristan Blackmon and Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Evander Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - Philadelphia Union
- Dayne St. Clair Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - Minnesota United FC
- Dream Development: Club Owners Sign One of Final Beams, Messi Reacts to New Home - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Relieves Assistant Coach Maxime Leconte of Duties - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for November International Window
- Timbers Force Game 3 with 3-2 Penalty-Kick Shootout Win Over San Diego FC at Providence Park
- Timbers Fall 2-1 at San Diego FC in Game 1 of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One
- Timbers Set to Host San Diego FC in Game 2 at Providence Park on November 1, Tickets on Sale Now
- Timbers Advance to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One with 3-1 Victory over Real Salt Lake in Wild Card Match at Providence Park