CF Montréal Relieves Assistant Coach Maxime Leconte of Duties

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release


CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that assistant coach Maxime Leconte has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately following an internal disciplinary process. Leconte originally joined the first team in May, 2025.

For confidentiality reasons, the Club will have no further comment on this matter.

