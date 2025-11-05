CF Montréal Relieves Assistant Coach Maxime Leconte of Duties
Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that assistant coach Maxime Leconte has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately following an internal disciplinary process. Leconte originally joined the first team in May, 2025.
For confidentiality reasons, the Club will have no further comment on this matter.
