Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2025 MLS Best XI

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Major League Soccer today announced the 2025 MLS Best XI, a collection of elite performers from the 2025 MLS regular season and one of the league's most prestigious annual honors. Philadelphia Union defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner were each named to the list, recognizing the league's top players at each position as determined by media, MLS players, and MLS club technical staffs.

The 2025 MLS Best XI features five players from the U.S. and Canada, which is the most in a single season since 2015, when there were also five. Six different individuals are first-time honorees, and nine different MLS clubs are represented, with the Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC leading the pack with two representatives each.

2025 MLS Best XI

Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)

Defenders: Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)

Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

Forwards: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

The selections mark the second MLS Best XI honors of their careers, as the pair previously earned the accolade together in 2022 after leading one of the best defensive seasons in league history. It marks just the second time in MLS history a pair of teammates at the same position have been selected in multiple years together to the Best XI, joining the Chicago Fire's Chris Armas and Piotr Nowak (midfielders in 1998, 2000, and 2001). This year, they once again anchored the Union backline, helping the club record 14 clean sheets and concede just 35 goals, the fewest in MLS, while guiding the team to its second Supporters' Shield in club history.

Glesnes, 31, anchored the league's best defense, which conceded just 35 goals in 34 regular season matches. The 2022 MLS Defender of the Year appeared in 31 matches with 30 starts, totaling 2,626 minutes and ranked second on the team with 30 clearances. The Norwegian center back added one goal and one assist while winning 130 duels and making 55 interceptions.

Wagner, 28, was a key two-way contributor, becoming the first defender in Union history to record three seasons with at least 10 assists, finishing the year with 11. Wagner's 11 assists were the second most by a defender in MLS this season and bringing his total to 63 in his seven-year MLS career. The German left back led the team in games played and minutes (2,769) and added two goals. He also led the Union with 18 big chances created and 92 tackles, while ranking first in MLS in crosses taken (160), first in successful crosses (88), and second in assists among defenders. Wagner is the only full back since the start of 2010 to earn multiple MLS Best XI honors after previously being named to the team in 2022.

Both Glesnes and Wagner were also finalists for the 2025 MLS Defender of the Year award and, alongside teammate Tai Baribo, represented Philadelphia at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. The Union have advanced to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals after defeating Chicago Fire FC in Round One, with match details to be announced in the coming days.







