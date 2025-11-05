Inter Miami CF Statement on Luis Suárez One Game Suspension

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF has received official communication from Major League Soccer (MLS) regarding the one-match suspension imposed on our player Luis Suárez, for an action that occurred during last Saturday's match in Nashville.

The club would like to state the following:

Inter Miami CF accepts and respects the decision made by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

At the same time, the club wishes to express its concern about the precedent set by re-refereeing a play that had already been judged by the match officials and VAR, and its confidence that the same standard will be applied in the future to all on-field situations, in any match and involving any team.







