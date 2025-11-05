Etihad Player of the Month: Perea Lands October Award
Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC is pleased to announce that Andrés Perea has been named the Etihad Player of the Month for October.
Dynamic, determined, and decisive, Perea's performances throughout October reinforced his growing influence in New York City's midfield. The U.S. International brought energy and composure in equal measure, blending defensive grit with an eagerness to push forward and impact the attack.
His tireless running and physical presence were on full display across the month, most notably in the playoff win over Charlotte in Game 1. After rattling the crossbar earlier in the night, it was Perea's header that set up Alonso Martínez's crucial goal to seal victory in North Carolina.
Perea's work rate and leadership have made him a driving force in the team's recent success. His ability to contribute in both boxes and deliver in decisive moments made him a standout performer, and a deserving winner of October's Player of the Month award.
Major League Soccer Stories from November 5, 2025
- Keys to the Match: Game 3 - New York City FC
- Etihad Player of the Month: Perea Lands October Award - New York City FC
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Selected to 2025 MLS Best XI - Los Angeles FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Defender Tristan Blackmon and Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Evander Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - Philadelphia Union
- Dayne St. Clair Named to 2025 MLS Best XI - Minnesota United FC
- Dream Development: Club Owners Sign One of Final Beams, Messi Reacts to New Home - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Relieves Assistant Coach Maxime Leconte of Duties - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.