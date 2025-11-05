Etihad Player of the Month: Perea Lands October Award

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC is pleased to announce that Andrés Perea has been named the Etihad Player of the Month for October.

Dynamic, determined, and decisive, Perea's performances throughout October reinforced his growing influence in New York City's midfield. The U.S. International brought energy and composure in equal measure, blending defensive grit with an eagerness to push forward and impact the attack.

His tireless running and physical presence were on full display across the month, most notably in the playoff win over Charlotte in Game 1. After rattling the crossbar earlier in the night, it was Perea's header that set up Alonso Martínez's crucial goal to seal victory in North Carolina.

Perea's work rate and leadership have made him a driving force in the team's recent success. His ability to contribute in both boxes and deliver in decisive moments made him a standout performer, and a deserving winner of October's Player of the Month award.







