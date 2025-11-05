New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 5, 2025

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s continued their respective 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaigns last Saturday. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s hosted Oakwood Soccer Club, while the U-14s and U-13s visited Valeo Football Club.

The U-18s shut out Oakwood SC in a triumphant 10-0 victory on Saturday. Eli Ackerman (2008 - Framingham, Mass.) opened the scoring in just the fourth minute, while Jason Burney (2008 - Lunenburg, Mass.) completed a brace. Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) tallied his team-best 11th goal of the season and Judah Siqueira (2009 - Easton, Mass.) netted back-to-back goals. In the second half, Alexander Bruner Louchnikov (2009 - Los Angeles, Calif.), Jonathan Cante (2009 - Pawtucket, R.I.), Kaleb De Oliveira (2009 - Falmouth, Mass.) and Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) all contributed to the scoring. Goalkeepers Julian Chapman (2008 - Maplewood, N.J.) and Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Billerica, Mass.) split time between the posts to preserve the clean sheet.

The U-16s fell to Oakwood SC, 1-0, on Saturday. Oakwood scored in the 56th minute to provide the game's only goal. The U-15s defeated Oakwood, 5-2, on Saturday. After the visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute, Elijah Obayagbona (2011 - Houston, Texas) responded with a goal one minute later. Asher Bremser (2011 - Boston, Mass.) and Jeremiah Moyano (2011 - Hartford, Conn.) also found the back of the net to open their 2025 accounts. In the second half, Obayagbona scored twice to record a hat trick on the day.

Also on Saturday, the U-14s fell to Valeo FC, 1-0, conceding the lone goal in the 62nd minute. The U-13s shut out Valeo, 2-0, on Saturday. Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) registered a brace for New England to bring his season tally to 12. Kento Chamovitz (2013 - Newton, Mass.) and Bryson Villota (2013 - Glastonbury Center, Conn.) each tallied a helper. Kyle Surkont (2013 - Warren R.I.) and Petr Tsarev (2013 - Boston, Mass.) both collected their fourth shutout of the season and helped extend the U-13s win streak to three straight games.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will return to MLS NEXT play on Saturday, hosting the Philadelphia Union, while the U-14s and U-13s will take on Beachside Soccer Club. On Sunday, the U-16s and U-15s will welcome Valeo Futbol Club to the Revolution Training Center. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Oakwood Soccer Club U-18s

Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 10, Oakwood Soccer Club 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Eli Ackerman (Josh Macedo) 4'

NE - Jason Burney (Judah Siqueira) 14'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Unassisted) 16'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Unassisted) 31'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Grant Emerhi) 33'

NE - Jason Burney (Unassisted) 38'

NE - Alexander Bruner Louchnikov (Cristiano Carlos) 57'

NE - Jonathan Cante (Unassisted) 71'

NE - Kaleb De Oliveira (Unassisted) 77'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Unassisted) 83'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman (Reinner Fidelis 46'); Eli Ackerman, Sheridan McNish, Harley Kerr (Zayden Bediako 46'), Josh Macedo (Cristiano Carlos 46'); Edwin Flores (Alexander Glassman 46'), Judah Siqueira (Alexander Bruner Louchnikov 46'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Aarin Prajapati; Jason Burney (Jonathan Cante 60'), Grant Emerhi (Kaleb De Oliveira 46')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Oakwood Soccer Club U-16s

Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 0, Oakwood Soccer Club 1

Scoring Summary:

OSC - 56'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida (Zach LaPierre 46'); Braeden Anderson, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz; Lucas Pereira, Frankie Caruso, Andrew Hsu (Shayne Dos Santos 46'); Isaac Twumasi, Musah Adamu (Bayron Morales-Vega 64'), John Bernard Hamilton IV (Chris Scott 56')

Substitutes Not Used: Davi Pereira, Jesse Ebere

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Oakwood Soccer Club U-15s

Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 5, Oakwood Soccer Club 2

Scoring Summary:

OSC - 8'

NE - Elijah Obayagbona (Brennan McWeeny) 9'

NE - Asher Bremser (Roderick Janairo) 17'

NE - Elijah Obayagbona (Jeremiah Moyano) 50'

NE - Jeremiah Moyano (Unassisted) 54'

OSC - 64'

NE - Elijah Obayagbona (Jeremiah Moyano) 90'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown (Liam Abitbol 46'); Asher Bremser (Langston Powell 46'), Nico Escobar, Thierry Maurer, Jeremiah Moyano; Hans Marten, Kai Nielsen (Darragh Nugent 60'), Brennan McWeeny (Boston Kahoalii 46'); Arthur Bernardino (Dylan Armah 60'), Elijah Obayagbona, Roderick Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 46')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Valeo Futbol Club U-14s

Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Valeo Sports Complex

New England Revolution 0, Valeo Futbol Club 1

Scoring Summary:

VFC - 62'

Revolution U-14s: Xavier Farone (James Warren 40'), Vikram Chitnis (Samuel Chao 10'), Ivan Pokinboroda, Ayden Gomes (Noah Alcin 40'), Julian Gomez, Enrique Rosado, Asher Cotter (Gavin Rybak 65'), Luca Cicione, Nolan Nairn (Michael Miller 40'), Jayden Lefter, Gavin Rybak (Drake Roberts 40')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Valeo Futbol Club U-13s

Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Valeo Sports Complex

New England Revolution 2, Valeo Futbol Club 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Michael Miller (Kento Chamovitz) 70'

NE - Michael Miller (Bryson Villota) 75'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont, Ollie Conlon, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Myles Walsh, Ben Robinson, Austin Martin, Bryson Villota, Lucas Williams, Isaiah Adeseko, Kauan Nascimento, Amare Laurent

Substitutes Used: Petr Tsarev, Noah Alcin, Michael Miller, Kento Chamovitz







Major League Soccer Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.