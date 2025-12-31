Revolution Acquire American Defender Ethan Kohler from Werder Bremen

Published on December 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have acquired American defender Ethan Kohler from German club SV Werder Bremen and signed the United States youth international through the 2028-29 season with a club option for 2029-30.

Kohler, 20, returns stateside with over 70 professional appearances to his credit with clubs in the United States and Germany. A versatile defender and defensive midfielder, Kohler was most recently on loan with SC Verl, where he logged nine appearances. After arriving in Germany in 2023, Kohler played 34 matches for Werder Bremen II, helping win the 2023-24 Bremenliga title, along with 17 appearances for the Werder Bremen Under-19 side.

"Ethan has emerged as one of the standout young talents in the U.S. youth national team program, with extensive club and international experience that has accelerated his growth into a mature and composed player," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Ethan is a versatile defender who can play both outside back and center back, providing us with important depth for the season ahead. We're glad to welcome Ethan to New England and look forward to his arrival for preseason."

Earlier this year, Kohler was a key member of the United States' squad at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile under Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović. Kohler started all four of his tournament appearances at center back, helping collect clean-sheet victories over France and Italy en route to the quarterfinals. Kohler has appeared 14 times for the U.S. U-20s, with four additional appearances at the U-19 level. In November, Kohler started twice for the U.S. U-21 team under Revolution Assistant Coach Michael Morris in a pair of friendlies against Denmark and Serbia.

"I met and worked with Ethan for the first time almost four years ago. He is an elite professional and highly competitive player, who loves to win," Mitrović said. "His work ethic and standards are very high, important qualities for our team and environment in creating a winning culture. Ethan's strength on the ball can help us control the game in possession, though he is also one of those players who takes great pride in his defending. I am excited to have Ethan with us."

The Campbell, Calif. native signed his first professional contract with USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC in 2023 after graduating from the San Jose Earthquakes' academy. With San Jose, he featured for their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, The Town FC, with 11 appearances during the 2022 season. Kohler appeared in one match for Oakland Roots, providing the game-winning assist in a U.S. Open Cup contest against El Farolito.

The Revolution will soon convene in Foxborough to begin preseason training before the 2026 MLS regular season campaign kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Watch every Revolution and MLS match during the 2026 season on Apple TV.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire defender Ethan Kohler from Werder Bremen and signed through 2028-29 season, with a club option for 2029-30, on Dec. 31, 2025.

ETHAN KOHLER

Full Name: Ethan David Kohler

Pronunciation: EE-thin KOH-lurr

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 160

Date of Birth: May 20, 2005 (Campbell, Calif.)

Hometown: Campbell, California

Nationality: United States

Previous Club: Werder Bremen II (GER)

How Acquired: Transfer from Werder Bremen and signed through 2028-29 season, with a club option for 2029-30, on Dec. 31, 2025.







