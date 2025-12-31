Alonso Martínez Named New York City FC's 2025 Most Valuable Player

Published on December 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The 2025 season represented another banner moment in Alonso Martínez's New York City FC career, earning him the honor of New York City FC's 2025 Most Valuable Player.

The Costa Rican international first joined the Club in 2023, and after registering an impressive 17 goals in MLS in 2024, he raised the bar even higher this year, recording 19 goals across the MLS Regular Season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Beginning the season in red-hot form, Martínez scored four goals in his first five games. A constant danger in the final third, one of his finest performances of 2025 came in Frisco, Texas. On a hot and humid night against FC Dallas, Martínez produced a hat trick as New York City ran out 4-3 winners.

"He's been magnificent for us," said Pascal Jansen.

"The growth he's shown throughout the season is tremendous. His mentality to become better every day is what I see in training, and that's what has brought him to this level."

Martínez has been quick to acknowledge the important role his teammates have played in his success. Even so, he was the driving force behind New York City's attack - a forward who combined sharp movement with a ruthless instinct for goal that repeatedly changed games. He found space where little existed, punished defenses for the smallest lapses, and delivered in moments that demanded composure. His goals did more than add to the scoreboard; they shifted momentum, never more so than in the first Hudson River Derby of the 2025 season at Citi Field.

That day, Martínez unleashed a ferocious strike from distance to open the scoring before assisting Maxi Moralez for the second goal, helping New York City secure bragging rights.

Not only a dangerous attacker, his relentless pressing and off-the-ball running helped the team defend from the front - an effort appreciated by everyone who played alongside him. That quality proved vital as New York City entered the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and a best-of-three series against Charlotte FC.

Martínez played a pivotal role in New York City's 2-1 series win over Charlotte. In Game 1, a moment of individual brilliance saw the Costa Rican dance through several defenders before scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory.

Fast forward to Game 3 - the decider in North Carolina - and Martínez delivered again, powering forward with a strong run and finish to put New York City 2-0 ahead en route to a 3-1 win.

Sadly, that would prove to be the end of his 2025 campaign due to injury, but there is no denying the importance he displayed time and again throughout the season and the Club looks forward to his return to the pitch.

Martínez was not only the team's most productive attacker statistically, but also a clear embodiment of its identity, blending quality on the ball with relentless work off it.







