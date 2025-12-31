Chicago Fire FC Acquires Goalkeeper Josh Cohen

December 31, 2025

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired goalkeeper Josh Cohen as a free agent. Cohen is under contract with the Club through June 2027, with a club option for the 2027-28 season.

"The goalkeeper position at the Chicago Fire has been a source of pride and stability for many years, and we are looking forward to welcoming Josh to the goalkeeper union," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "Cohen's experience will strengthen our goalkeeper corps through depth and meaningful competition on a daily basis as the team continues to get stronger at every position."

Cohen, 33, joins the Chicago Fire after spending the past two seasons with Atlanta United FC where he played with both Atlanta United and Atlanta United 2. Prior to joining MLS, Cohen spent the previous four seasons at Maccabi Haifa where he helped the club win the Israeli Premier League in three consecutive years (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23), as well as the 2021-22 Israel Super Cup. He was also named the 2020-21 Maccabi Haifa Footballer of the Year after helping to lead the club to its first league title in a decade, recording 13 clean sheets in 22 appearances and conceding only 12 goals that season.

Cohen's consistency helped Maccabi Haifa qualify for UEFA Champions League playoff round in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Cohen started all six matches in qualifying as Maccabi Haifa defeated Olympiacos, Apollon Limassol and Red Star Belgrade to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He then started all six matches during the Group Stage, including a 2-0 win against Juventus on Oct. 11, 2022.

A native of Mountain View, Calif., Cohen graduated from the University of California, San Diego. He then played for Orange County from 2015-16, Phoenix Rising in 2017 and Sacramento Republic (2018-19), where he was named to the USL All-League Second Team and was a finalist for USL Goalkeeper of the year.

Name: Josh Cohen

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 172 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 18, 1992

Hometown: Mountain View, California

Birthplace: Mountain View, California

Citizenship: United States, Israel

Last Club: Atlanta United FC







