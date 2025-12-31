Thiago Martins Named New York City FC Defensive Player of the Year

Published on December 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

In 2025, Thiago Martins personified what it means to be captain.

A commanding presence at the heart of the defense, his selfless and fearless approach to the game has rightly earned him the honor of Defensive Player of the Year for New York City FC. Since arriving from Yokohama F. Marinos in 2022, the gravel-voiced center back has flourished in the Five Boroughs, establishing himself as both a leader and a standard-setter.

Martins demands the best of himself and those around him, and it is through that accountability that the team rises to the occasion. Now 30, Martins brings a blend of skill and steel to the field. Lightning quick across the ground, composed in possession, and capable of initiating attacks from the back, it is that balance which was central to New York City FC's success in 2025 and integral to the team's style of play.

Highly regarded for his defensive discipline - he collected just one yellow card during the MLS regular season - Martins also made his mark at the other end of the field. His lone goal of the campaign came at a vital moment: the Hudson River Derby. Bundling the ball over the line in New Jersey, his game-winner not only sealed a clean sweep for New York City FC in 2025, butensured that they retained the Hudson River Derby trophy for a second straight season.

A leader on and off the field, Martins spoke with pride about captaining the team into the 2025 playoffs, a run that carried New York City FC to its third Eastern Conference Final in just five years.

"It means a lot to me," Martins said. "I always try to put myself in a position to help my teammates and help the team, to be there for them and give my best. Supporting the guys both on and off the field means a lot to me, and I'm always going to do my best for them. Every single time. Because in tough moments, it's important that we're there for each other and truly present."

Described as a "huge piece" by Head Coach Pascal Jansen, the Brazilian defender earned the trust of those around him by consistently delivering when it mattered most. His steadiness provided a foundation for the team throughout a challenging season, guiding them through adversity with composure and resolve.

Operating as a true leader, Martins was a figure teammates relied upon and opponents respected. His Defensive Player of the Year recognition reflects a season defined by discipline, leadership, and quiet excellence.







