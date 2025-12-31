Statement from the Kraft Group on the Proposed Everett Stadium Project

The Kraft Group has reached agreements with the cities of Everett and Boston, marking an important milestone in our effort to transform a long ¬âneglected industrial site along the Mystic River into a vibrant, publicly accessible waterfront destination and the future home of the New England Revolution. These agreements reflect years of collaboration with city leaders and community stakeholders to ensure the project delivers meaningful, lasting benefits for residents while addressing transportation, environmental, and municipal impacts. We are especially grateful for Mayor Carlo DeMaria's leadership and vision. At its core, this is an investment in Everett and its future. In addition, it provides improved access and an enhanced neighborhood experience by removing a physical and visual barrier for the residents of Charlestown and we appreciate Mayor Michelle Wu and her team's partnership.

Under the agreements, we will undertake significant environmental remediation and demolition of the long ¬âvacant powerplant, invest in extensive traffic and transportation improvements, and deliver substantial community benefits, including millions of dollars towards infrastructure improvements. The project will open the waterfront with the creation of a new public park, strengthen pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and enhance access to public transit. We will also support Everett Public Schools, expand local employment opportunities, and make the stadium and waterfront park available for community and school events. Our shared commitment to Everett and Boston residents includes prioritizing local hiring, youth soccer clinics, and community programming. This project is intended to be a true neighborhood asset.

These agreements demonstrate the power of public ¬âprivate partnership to deliver transformational outcomes. We look forward to continued collaboration with Everett, Boston, and the community as the project advances through local and state review and as we take the many next steps necessary to bring this vision to life.







