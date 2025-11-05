Dream Development: Club Owners Sign One of Final Beams, Messi Reacts to New Home

Published on November 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Miami Freedom Park, Inter Miami CF's new home, is completing another major construction milestone over the next two weeks, as the final beams of the stadium canopy are being raised after being signed by Club owners Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, and David Beckham. The signatures were placed beneath the company's ethos, Freedom To Dream, inscribed on the beam by Managing Owner and Miami native Jorge Mas, representing the inspiration that continues to drive Inter Miami CF and Miami Freedom Park to reach unprecedented heights on and off the pitch.

"We have an extraordinary future ahead. I feel an immense amount of pride to be able to kick off the 2026 season here in our new stadium. It's a dream come true. I can't wait to open our new home; it's going to be epic," said Managing Owner Jorge Mas. "I'm looking forward to debuting our new home with the Inter Miami fans, to hear the chants, the anthems, to see our flags, to be able to hear that passion here that means so much to our city. I've always wanted Inter Miami to be a reflection of our city, of the passion that exists in this city."

"We're building a stadium that will be special for our city, for our fans and for our Club. When you build a stadium with this level of ambition you want an experience for the fans and you want an experience for the players. We're thinking about every single element that goes into this stadium. It's going to be a unique experience and we can't wait to welcome people in," said Beckham.

The milestone builds on the exciting ongoing momentum at Miami Freedom Park, following the recent news that captain and 2025 MLS leading goalscorer Lionel Messi has secured his spot at his new home.

After securing his spot in his new home, Messi also expressed how much he's looking forward to opening this world-class stadium at Miami Freedom Park.

"I'm really looking forward to [the opening of Miami Freedom Park], eager for it to be finished, for us to be able to play here, for us to have our own new stadium, and for people to be able to enjoy it. To play at home in this stadium is going to be spectacular. It's really going to be very nice."

Inter Miami CF's new home will anchor the largest active real estate development in Miami, spanning 131 acres, Miami Freedom Park. The project is developed by the ownership group of Inter Miami CF and will be a year-round destination for all of Miami and visitors alike, on matchdays and beyond. The phased development is underway, including over 1 million square feet of retail, dining, entertainment, and office space, in addition to 750 hotel rooms. Miami Freedom Park also includes Miami's largest new public park in generations, the 58-acre Jorge Mas Canosa Park, and athletic fields for the community. Construction on Miami Freedom Park began in 2023 and will open in phases commencing in 2026, starting with the stadium, Jorge Mas Canosa Park, youth athletic fields, acres of programmable civic and plaza space that will host fan zones and seasonal celebrations, and the inaugural collection of restaurants, attractions, and retailers.

"This milestone marks another step forward in bringing Miami Freedom Park to life," said Devon McCorkle, President of Miami Freedom Park. "The stadium's canopy is a remarkable architectural and engineering achievement-designed to provide shade from the sun, protection from rain, and to capture the sound and atmosphere that define every match and concert. Beyond its function, it will stand as a signature architectural element of the district and an iconic landmark visible to those flying into or departing from Miami."

With the Club already celebrating the extension of the greatest of all time, a postseason-opening win, and a major step forward on its new home, Jorge Mas capped it all off with a statement that hints at even more exciting things ahead.

"We've written some historic chapters, but the best is yet to come. We have much more to write."







Major League Soccer Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.