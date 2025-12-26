New England Revolution Trade Tomás Chancalay to Minnesota United FC

Published on December 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired $100,000 in a cash-for-player trade with Minnesota United FC for forward Tomás Chancalay. New England also retains a percentage of any future transfer fees received for Chancalay.

"On behalf of the Revolution, I'd like to thank Tomás for his contributions during his time with our club," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "We wish him and his family all the best as he begins this next chapter with Minnesota."

Chancalay arrived in New England on loan in July 2023 and finalized a permanent transfer later that November. Across parts of three seasons with the club, the Argentine attacker recorded 12 goals and three assists over 49 MLS appearances, including 33 starts. Last season, Chancalay tallied four goals and two assists in 26 matches, with 12 starts.

The Revolution will travel to Florida on Jan. 13 to begin preseason training ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. New England kicks off the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revolution's complete 2026 MLS schedule. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquired $100,000 in a cash-for-player trade with Minnesota United FC for forward Tomás Chancalay on Dec. 26, 2025. New England retains a percentage of future transfer fees received.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.