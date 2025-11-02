Philadelphia Union advance to the Conference Semifinals after securing Round One series victory

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union faced Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night at SeatGeek Stadium in the second match of the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series, securing a dominant 3-0 victory. Forward Tai Baribo opened the scoring in the 8th minute and doubled the lead in the 16th, recording his first career playoff goals and brace. The Union extended their advantage in the 35th minute when Bruno Damiani netted his first postseason goal, sealing the win. Goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded the clean sheet, helping Philadelphia advance to the Conference Semifinals for the fifth time in club history.

Philadelphia Union will return home to Subaru Park to host the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal (date, opponent, and time TBD).

Chicago Fire FC (0) - Philadelphia Union (3)

SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL)

Saturday, November 1, 2025

MEDIA ASSETS

Head Coach Bradley Carnell Postgame Press Conference

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Jon Freemon

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Adam Garner

4TH: Chris Penso

VAR: Fotis Bazakos

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Weather: 49 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Tai Baribo (unassisted) 8'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Wagner, Lukic) 16'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (Iloski) 35'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CHI - Jonathan Bamba (caution) 19'

PHI - Danley Jean Jaques (caution) 31'

PHI - Milan Iloski (caution) 40'

CHI - Dje D'Avilla (caution) 63'

CHI - Maren Haile-Selassie (caution) 69'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Jakob Glensnes, Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jaques, Milan Iloski (Indiana Vassilev 68'), Frankie Westfield, Tai Baribo (Alejandro Bedoya 85'), Bruno Damiani (Chris Donovan 85').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo, Ben Bender, Jesus Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan.

Chicago Fire FC: Jeffrey Gal; Jonathan Dean (Maren Haile-Selassie 45'), Joel Waterman, Jack Elliott, Andrew Gutman, Rominigue Kouame (Mauricio Pineda 26'), Dje D'Avilla (Tom Barlow 63'), Brian Gutierrez, Philip Zinckernagel, Hugo Cuypers, Jonathan Bamba.

Substitutes not used: Bryan Dowd; Kellyn Acosta, Omar Gonzalez, Justin Reynolds, Sam Rogers, Sam Williams.

TEAM NOTES

The Union advance to the Conference Semifinals for the fifth time in club history (2011, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2025)

Forward Tai Baribo recorded his first career brace in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Forward Bruno Damiani scored his first career MLS Cup Playoffs goal.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake made his club-record 15th postseason start.

Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield made his first career postseason start.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.