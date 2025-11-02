Inter Miami CF Falls Against Nashville SC in Game 2 in Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF fell 2-1 on the road tonight against Nashville SC in Game 2 in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series between the sides. Captain Lionel Messi scored the team's goal at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Ian Fray, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcón, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Busquets started at the base in midfield, with Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, and Baltasar Rodríguez playing further ahead; Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Nashville SC took the lead in the 9th minute, with Sam Surridge converting from the penalty spot.

Jack Bauer doubled Nashville's lead in the 45th minute to send the match to the halftime break with a 2-0 scoreline.

Messi cut one back for Inter Miami in the 90th minute for the final 2-1 scoreline, finding the back of the net with a powerful left footed hit from the right end of the box. The goal was Messi's 32nd this MLS campaign, while the assist on the play was the fifth for De Paul.

Next, the Round One series will return to Chase Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8 for a winner-takes-all Game 3.

Scoring Summary:

NSH - Sam Surridge (PK) 9', Josh Bauer 45'

MIA - Lionel Messi (Rodrigo De Paul) 90'

Misconduct:

NSH - Edvard Tagseth (Yellow Card) 4', Patrick Yazbek (Yellow Card) 18', Sam Surridge (Yellow Card) 78', Jacob Shaffelburg (Yellow Card) 84', Bryan Acosta (Yellow Card) 90+6'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Nashville SC - GK Joe Willis; D Andy Nájar, Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman ©, Jeisson Palacios; M Matthew Corcoran, Edvard Tagseth (Jacob Shaffelburg 63'), Patrick Yazbek (Bryan Acosta 79'); F Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 83'), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 79')

Unused Substitutes - GK Brian Schwake; D Tate Schmitt, Jack Maher; M Gastón Brugman; F Tyler Boyd

Inter Miami CF - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Ian Fray, Noah Allen (Telasco Segovia 45'), Maximiliano Falcón, Jordi Alba; M Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodríguez (Mateo Silvetti 52'); F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez

Unused Substitutes - GK Óscar Ustari; D Gonzalo Lujan, Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés; M Yannick Bright; F Fafa Picault, Allen Obando

Details of the Game:

Date: November 1, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: GEODIS Park

Stats:

Possession:

NSH - 40.23%

MIA - 59.77%

Shots:

NSH - 9

MIA - 11

Saves:

NSH - 2

MIA - 3

Corners:

NSH - 6

MIA - 2

Fouls:

NSH - 15

MIA - 10







