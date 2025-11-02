San Diego FC Falls to Portland Timbers in Penalty Kicks After 2-2 Draw at Providence Park

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) fell to the Portland Timbers in a penalty shootout, 3-2, after a 2-2 draw in Game 2 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series at Providence Park. Portland struck first through Kristoffer Velde in the opening half, but San Diego answered with goals from Amahl Pellegrino and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano in each half to take the lead. The Timbers equalized in second-half stoppage time through Gage Guerra to send the match to a decisive penalty shootout.

Anders Dreyer and Lozano converted their penalty kicks, while substitute goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made two saves in the shootout. However, Felipe Mora, Kristoffer Velde, and Antony all converted for Portland to seal the win and even the Round One Best-of-3 series at 1-1.

SDFC will now host Portland on Sunday, Nov. 9, at Snapdragon Stadium for the decisive Game 3 - the fourth straight meeting between the two clubs. The winner will advance to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals.

Goal Scoring plays:

POR - 1-0 - Kristoffer Velde (Antony and James Pantemis), 18th minute: Velde opened the scoring with a right-footed blast after pouncing on a loose ball inside the penalty area. The chance came after Antony beat his defender to reach a long pass from goalkeeper James Pantemis.

SD - 1-1 - Amahl Pellegrino (Corey Baird) 45+12': Pellegrino leveled the match with a curling right-footed shot into the upper-right corner. Corey Baird played the through ball after a San Diego buildup featuring quick passes between Jeppe Tverskov, Anders Dreyer, and Baird down the right flank.

SD - 2-1 - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, 51st Minute: Lozano gave San Diego the lead by finishing a rebound at point-blank range. The Mexican winger sent in a right-footed shot midair after Anders Dreyer's left-footed one-timer was blocked by goalkeeper James Pantemis.

POR- 2-2- Gage Guerra (Ariel Lassiter) 90+8': Guerra tied the match with a charging header inside the penalty area, beating SDFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega on a cross by Ariel Lassiter.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's loss in penalty kicks against the Portland Timbers, San Diego FC recorded its first-ever MLS 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs loss.

- The series is now tied 1-1 and moves on to a decisive Game 3 on Sunday Nov. 9 at Snapdragon Stadium.

- Tonight's loss is also the Club's 10th loss in all MLS Competitions (19-9-6 in regular season).

- The loss snapped an SDFC three-game win streak and ends a 12-match road win streak including the regular season.

- SDFC has a combined 18-8-4 record against Western Conference teams in the regular season and post season.

- SDFC had 540 passes completed compared to Portland's 331.

- Winger Anders Dreyer converted SDFC's first-ever MLS Playoffs penalty kick in tonight's shootout.

- Winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano was back on the 18-man roster and came on as a substitute at the start of the second half for Corey Baird. Lozano missed SDFC's regular season finale (Oct. 18) and Game 1 of the Round 1 Best-of-3 series last week.

- Lozano scored his first-ever MLS Playoff goal five minutes after coming on.

- Lozano has scored 10 goals and has registered 10 assists across all MLS competitions for SDFC this season.

- Lozano also scored SDFC's second-ever MLS Playoffs penalty kick in tonight's shootout.

- Forward Amahl Pellegrino scored his fourth goal of the season and his first-career MLS Playoffs goal.

- Pellegrino's goal was also his third against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park this season. He scored a brace in the regular season finale on Oct. 18. Pellegrino also had an assist in that match.

- Forward Corey Baird had his first career MLS Playoffs assist during Pellegrino's goal and his first with SDFC.

- Dreyer now has a combined 36 regular and post-season starts.

- Only Dreyer and Valakari have played in all 36 of SDFC's regular season (34) and postseason (2) matches this season.

- Defender Manu Duah has started in consecutive MLS playoff matches and made his 15th MLS start and 16th appearance for SDFC. He has a total of 20 appearances with the club across all competitions, including three 2025 Leagues Cup matches.

- Marcus Ingvartsen made his third-straight appearance on the SDFC 18-man roster. He came on as a substitute for Amahl Pellegrino in the 69th minute. He returned from injury two weeks ago against Portland in the Club's MLS Regular Season finale.

- Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega replaced CJ Dos Santos in the 29th minute, making his first postseason appearance for SDFC and the second MLS postseason appearance of his career.

- Sisniega's last appearance came on Aug. 1, 2025, in the Leagues Cup match against Tigres UANL.

- Sisniega stopped two penalties during tonight's shootout.

- Defender Franco Negri made his MLS Playoffs debut when he came on as a substitute for Luca Bombino in the 50th minute.

- Defender Paddy McNair made his career MLS Playoff debut when he came on as a substitute for Ian Pilcher in the 64thminute.

Next Match

SDFC will next host Portland Timbers on Sunday Nov. 9 in the decisive Game 3 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series at Snapdragon Stadium.

Match Information

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Game 2

No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 8 Portland Timbers

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

POR (1-0) - Kristoffer Velde (Assisted by Antony, James Pantemis) 18'

SD (1-1) - Amahl Pellegrino (Assisted by Corey Baird) 45+12

SD (2-1) - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, 51'

POR (2-2) - Gage Guerra (Assisted by Ariel Lassiter), 90+8

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Christopher McVey (caution, 43')

POR - Kevin Kelsy (caution 45')

POR - Kristoffer Velde (caution, 52')

POR - Diego Chara (caution, 62')

SD - Amahl Pellegrino (caution, 69')

SD- Paddy McNair (caution, 71')

SD - Hirving Lozano (caution, 82')

SD- Dario Zuparic (caution, 90+5)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos (Pablo Sisniega, 29'); D Luca Bombino (Franco Negri, 50'), D Christopher McVey, D Manu Duah, D Ian Pilcher (Paddy McNair, 64'); M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy (Luca De La Torre, 70'); F Amahl Pellegrino (Marcus Ingvartsen, 69'), F Corey Baird (Hirving Lozano, 46'), F Anders Dreyer

Substitutes Not Used: M David Vazquez, D Pedro Soma, F Alex Mighten,

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES; 3

PORTLAND TIMBERS: GK James Pantemis; D Kamal Miller (Ariel Lassiter, 79'), D Dario Zuparic, D Finn Surman, D Juan Mosquera (Ian Smith, 68', Gage Guerra, 86'); M David Da Costa (Omir Fernandez, 60'). M Antony, M Diego Chara -C-, M David Ayala (Cristian Paredes, 60'); F Kristoffer Velde, F Kevin Kelsy (Felipe Mora, 68')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maxime Crepeau D Eric Miller, M Joao Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 21; OFFSIDES 6; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Michael Barwegen, Lyes Arfa

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira II

VAR: Goeff Gamble

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 56-degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 19,260

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.