CJ Dos Santos Injury Update
Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO (Monday, Nov. 3, 2025) - San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos returned to San Diego with the team on Saturday night and is undergoing additional evaluation this week. He sustained a fracture to his cheekbone following a collision in the 21st minute of the match against the Portland Timbers. His timeline for return will be determined after further assessment.
