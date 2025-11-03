Game 3 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Featuring Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF Scheduled for 7 p.m. CT Saturday, November 8
Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that Game 3 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series between the Boys in Gold and Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium will take place Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. CT with kick scheduled for 7:12 p.m. CT.
The third and decisive match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the winner of the FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew series.
Nashville SC turned a sold-out GEODIS Park into full volume when it evened the series with a 2-1 win over Miami last Saturday with goals from Landon Donovan MLS MVP Finalist Sam Surridge and Josh Bauer who became the first defender in NSC history to score an MLS Cup Playoffs goal. Learn more HERE.
For more information regarding the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.NashvilleSC.com.
