Minnesota United FC Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Named 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. // NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced that Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has been named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. St. Clair wins the award after recording a league-best 77.93 save percentage and setting single-season career highs in saves (113), and shutouts (10) throughout the 2025 MLS regular season.
Notable stats for Dayne St. Clair's award-winning season include:
Was the only goalkeeper in 2025 to record a goals against average of 1.00 or lower and a save percentage above 75.0%.
Led all MLS goalkeepers in save percentage at 77.93%.
His 113 saves were the fourth most among MLS goalkeepers.
His 10 shutouts were tied for fourth among all MLS goalkeepers this season.
Was second overall in goals against average at 1.00.
His save percentage against shots outside of the 18-yard box was 94.60%, the highest among all MLS goalkeepers.
St. Clair becomes the second Canadian to win the award, joining Pat Onstad who won in both 2003 and 2005. He also joins Vito Mannone (2019) as the second Minnesota United FC player to win the award and the fourth overall in Loons history to earn an MLS year-end award.
St. Clair was a key contributor for the club that drafted him with the seventh overall pick of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, helping the Loons achieve single-season records in wins (16), points (58), goals conceded per game (1.15) and goal differential (+17) in 2025. St. Clair also earned his second career MLS All-Star selection this season. His impact was also felt off the pitch, where his work with Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities saw him nominated for the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award.
Born in Ontario, St. Clair has been a key figure for the Canadian Men's National Team in 2025, conceding just five goals and producing four shutouts in those matches. Since the start of 2024, St. Clair has made 13 appearances in net for Canada as the nation prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. St. Clair beat out fellow finalists Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) to claim the honor.
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Voting Breakdown
Name Media Vote Player Vote Club Vote Total Vote
Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC 47.46% 18.52% 22.22% 29.40%
Matt Freese - New York City FC 5.65% 20.37% 25.93% 17.32%
Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 11.30% 20.37% 14.81% 15.49%
A full list of previous MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award winners can be found below:
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Winners
2025 Dayne St. Clair Minnesota United FC
2024 Kristijan Kahlina Charlotte FC
2023 Roman Bürki St. Louis CITY SC
2022 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union
2021 Matt Turner New England Revolution
2020 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union
2019 Vito Mannone Minnesota United FC
2018 Zack Steffen Columbus Crew
2017 Tim Melia Sporting Kansas City
2016 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union
2015 Luis Robles New York Red Bulls
2014 Bill Hamid D.C. United
2013 Donovan Ricketts Portland Timbers
2012 Jimmy Nielsen Sporting Kansas City
2011 Kasey Keller Seattle Sounders FC
2010 Donovan Ricketts LA Galaxy
2009 Zach Thornton Chivas USA
2008 Jon Busch Chicago Fire FC
2007 Brad Guzan Chivas USA
2006 Troy Perkins D.C. United
2005 Pat Onstad San Jose Earthquakes
2004 Joe Cannon Colorado Rapids
2003 Pat Onstad San Jose Earthquakes
2002 Joe Cannon San Jose Earthquakes
2001 Tim Howard MetroStars
2000 Tony Meola Kansas City Wizards
1999 Kevin Hartman LA Galaxy
1998 Zach Thornton Chicago Fire FC
1997 Brad Friedel Columbus Crew
1996 Mark Dodd Dallas Burn
