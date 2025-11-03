Orlando City, Orlando Pride and Inter Team up to Empower Youth Through Financial Literacy

Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

As the Orlando Pride wrapped up their 2025 NWSL regular season against Seattle Reign FC this past Sunday, 50 local children and their families celebrated a different kind of victory with Financial Literacy Game Night presented by Inter, marking the finale of their hands-on financial education experience with Orlando Saves.

Now in its second year, Orlando Saves is redefining how financial literacy is taught in Orlando's neighborhoods. Developed in partnership with the Orlando Community & Youth Trust, the program blends classroom-style instruction with hands-on experiences to help students learn how to save, budget and invest for their futures.

Since its launch, Orlando Saves has reached more than 580 students across elementary, middle, and high school levels. Each age group participates in tailored cohorts (Elementary Earners, Middle School Money Club and High School Hustlers) designed to meet them where they are in their financial journey.

This year's curriculum, delivered by nonprofit partner 8 Cents in a Jar, included opening savings accounts, tracking goals through wealth journals and even writing songs about credit management. On average, participants saved $90 each and achieved an 85% success rate in meeting their financial goals.

"Our goal is to make a lasting impact in our community and amazing partners like Inter understand the importance of investing in our local youth," said Kaia Forget, Vice President of Community Impact & DEI for Orlando City and Orlando Pride. "Together, we are helping students learn critical life skills that will set them up for long-term success."

That commitment was on full display when Orlando City players Tahir Reid-Brown and Thomas Williams visited students, encouraging them to stay focused on their goals both on and off the field.

Orlando Community & Youth Trust, which has supported youth and families since 1994, continues to advance the mission of the City of Orlando's Families, Parks and Recreation Department through initiatives like Orlando Saves.

"We are committed to supporting efforts that help families build financial stability and empower the next generation," said Kaio Philipe, Chief Business & Marketing Officer at Inter. "Every child should have access to financial education and tools that can help them and their families work toward economic opportunity."

The program's impact is clear. According to recent data:

589 students participated in financial literacy education

85% average savings goal achievement

24% improvement in elementary student financial knowledge

12% improvement in middle school financial literacy

9% improvement in high school financial literacy

$90 average savings per student

Sunday's Orlando Pride match served as a celebration to mark the completion of Orlando Saves' second intergenerational Financial Literacy Game Night, which took place on Sept. 30 and saw more than 50 families come together to learn about budgeting and investing through play. This two-generation approach has helped bridge generational divides and strengthen family engagement, supporting Orlando's broader mission to foster economic mobility.

"Through meaningful and strategic partnerships, Orlando Saves is proof that education and culture can intersect to change lives," said Latria Graham, President of GLB Media Group, who spearheaded the partnership. "It's about giving young people and their families a playbook for success-financially and personally."

