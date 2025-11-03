Thomas Gillier Called up by Chile

CF Montréal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier has been called up by the Chile national team ahead of the upcoming international window, from November 10-18.

La Roja will play two friendly matches in Sochi, Russia. They will take on the Russians on Nov. 15 before squaring off against Peru on Nov. 18.

Gillier's last call-up was on Oct. 10 when the Chileans defeated the Peruvians in a 2-1 win at home in a friendly match.







