Thomas Gillier Called up by Chile
Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
CF Montréal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier has been called up by the Chile national team ahead of the upcoming international window, from November 10-18.
La Roja will play two friendly matches in Sochi, Russia. They will take on the Russians on Nov. 15 before squaring off against Peru on Nov. 18.
Gillier's last call-up was on Oct. 10 when the Chileans defeated the Peruvians in a 2-1 win at home in a friendly match.
