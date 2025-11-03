Sounders FC Faces Minnesota United FC in Game 2 of Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series on Monday Night at Lumen Field
Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC continues its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign with Game 2 of its Round One Best-of-3 series against Minnesota United FC on Monday, November 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, iHeartMedia Seattle, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).
Minnesota took a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 in a penalty shootout 3-2 following 90 minutes of scoreless action. If necessary, Game 3 would be played on Saturday, November 8 at Allianz Field with time and broadcast information to be announced.
The Rave Green locked up the fifth seed in the Western Conference, finishing the regular season with 55 points (15-9-10). Minnesota finished fourth in the West with 58 points (16-8-10).
This is only the second year that Seattle and Minnesota have met in the postseason. The two sides played in the 2020 Western Conference Final that saw Sounders FC secure a thrilling 3-2 comeback to advance to its fourth MLS Cup Final in club history.
Seattle holds a commanding 14-3-3 all-time record over Minnesota in all competitions, though the Midwestern side is unbeaten in all three matchups against Seattle this year.
2025 marks the 16th time in 17 years in MLS that Seattle has made the postseason, the most playoff appearances by an expansion team in league history and the most playoff appearances by any team since Sounders FC joined MLS in 2009.
Jordan Morris leads all active MLS players in playoff goals with nine, while Stefan Frei (37) and Cristian Roldan (33) have the most playoff appearances of all active players. Morris ranks fifth with 25 career postseason appearances.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Tyler Terens, Kyndra de St. Aubin & Calen Carr
Talent (Spanish): Carlos Mauricio Ramirez & Max Cordaro
National TV (English): FS1
Talent: Callum Williams & Lori Lindsey
Local Radio (English): iHeartMedia Seattle
National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC
Talent: Danny Jackson, Pete Fewing & Michelle Ludtka
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Lamar Neagle
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Major League Soccer Stories from November 3, 2025
- Sounders FC Faces Minnesota United FC in Game 2 of Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series on Monday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- CJ Dos Santos Injury Update - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Extends Contract for DF DeAndre Yedlin Through 2027 MLS Season, with Option for 2028 Campaign - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Sent Home Looking for Solutions After Columbus Crew Force Game 3 in Decisive 4-0 Loss - FC Cincinnati
- MLS Announces Game 3 Schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - MLS
- Houston Dynamo FC and Houston City College Partner to Support Houston's Next Generation - Houston Dynamo FC
- Kickoff Time Announced for FC Cincinnati's Round One, Game 3 against Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds MLS Roster-Building Expertise by Appointing Corey Wray as Sporting Director - St. Louis City SC
- Thomas Gillier Called up by Chile - Club de Foot Montreal
- Kickoff Announced for Saturday's Game 3 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Game 3 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series Featuring Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF Scheduled for 7 p.m. CT Saturday, November 8 - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United FC Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Named 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Advances to MLS Western Conference Semifinals with 4-1 Road Victory over Austin FC - Los Angeles FC
- Crew Dominate FC Cincinnati to Force Game Three - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Faces Minnesota United FC in Game 2 of Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series on Monday Night at Lumen Field
- Seattle Area Celebrates Sounders FC Ahead of Monday's Match vs. Minnesota in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
- Seattle Sounders FC Launches Strategic Capital Raise to Fuel Next Phase of Organizational Growth
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Welcome Global Brand Leader Ro Vega as Chief Marketing Officer
- Sounders FC Falls in Penalty Shootout to Minnesota United FC in First Match of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday Night