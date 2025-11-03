Sounders FC Faces Minnesota United FC in Game 2 of Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series on Monday Night at Lumen Field

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC continues its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign with Game 2 of its Round One Best-of-3 series against Minnesota United FC on Monday, November 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, iHeartMedia Seattle, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).

Minnesota took a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 in a penalty shootout 3-2 following 90 minutes of scoreless action. If necessary, Game 3 would be played on Saturday, November 8 at Allianz Field with time and broadcast information to be announced.

The Rave Green locked up the fifth seed in the Western Conference, finishing the regular season with 55 points (15-9-10). Minnesota finished fourth in the West with 58 points (16-8-10).

This is only the second year that Seattle and Minnesota have met in the postseason. The two sides played in the 2020 Western Conference Final that saw Sounders FC secure a thrilling 3-2 comeback to advance to its fourth MLS Cup Final in club history.

Seattle holds a commanding 14-3-3 all-time record over Minnesota in all competitions, though the Midwestern side is unbeaten in all three matchups against Seattle this year.

2025 marks the 16th time in 17 years in MLS that Seattle has made the postseason, the most playoff appearances by an expansion team in league history and the most playoff appearances by any team since Sounders FC joined MLS in 2009.

Jordan Morris leads all active MLS players in playoff goals with nine, while Stefan Frei (37) and Cristian Roldan (33) have the most playoff appearances of all active players. Morris ranks fifth with 25 career postseason appearances.

