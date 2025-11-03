Nashville SC Update

November 3, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following its series-tying 2-1 victory over Inter Miami CF last Saturday at a sold-out GEODIS Park, Nashville Soccer Club will face the Herons on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. CT at Chase Stadium for a decisive Game 3 in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. With a win, the Boys in Gold will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they will face the winner of the FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew series.

For just the fourth time in Major League Soccer history and the first time since 2003, Saturday's match between Nashville and Miami will be the fourth-straight meeting between the same clubs, with the Boys in Gold and the Herons facing each other four times in 21 days including MLS Decision Day on Oct. 18, Game 1 on Oct. 24, and Game 2 last Saturday (also Chicago Fire and Dallas Burn in 2001, New England Revolution and New York Metro Stars, and LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes both in 2003).

Game 3 will be the 19th fixture all-time between the clubs, making the Herons the Boys in Gold's most frequent opponent since both sides joined MLS in 2020. Miami is also the only club Nashville SC has faced in every competition it has participated in: MLS regular season and playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

For fans in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, Nashville SC will host a free watch party for Game 3 at Neighbors Franklin (4031 Aspen Grove Dr Suite 162, Franklin, TN 37067) beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT. The event will feature special menu discounts, the opportunity to purchase NSC apparel from the team's merchandise truck, and an appearance from Tempo the Coyote.

2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series - Game 3: Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF (Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. CT | Kickoff at 7:12 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone and SiriusXM (ENG: Channel 157 | SPA: Channel 1999)

