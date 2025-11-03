Classroom Central Expands Learning Locker Initiative with Support from the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC
Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Classroom Central today announced the expansion of the Learning Locker initiative with three new locations sponsored by The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC. These new Learning Lockers will provide direct, onsite access to essential school supplies for students and educators in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at Northridge Middle School, Northeast Middle School, and Ridge Road Middle School. The opening of the new Learning Lockers was marked with a private ribbon cutting ceremony at Ridge Road Middle School on October 6.
The Learning Locker program, first piloted in 2024, was designed to address barriers that prevent teachers and students from accessing Classroom Central's free supply programs. By serving as on-campus supply hubs, these lockers make it simple for teachers in high-need schools to discreetly stock their classrooms with essential academic and hygiene items, ensuring students have consistent access to the resources they need all year long.
The expansion into three new schools is possible thanks to the gift announced in August from The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, strengthening a decades-long partnership focused on advancing educational equity across the Carolinas.
"Learning Lockers break down barriers for students and give teachers the tools to thrive," said Karen Calder, Executive Director of Classroom Central. "With the support of The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC, 3,104 students will have the supplies they need to succeed-and teachers will have the resources they need to teach-every day of the school year."
The Learning Locker initiative is one of several ways Classroom Central is working toward its five-year strategic goals: reaching 104,000 students annually by 2029, serving 54% of eligible teachers, and distributing $14 million in free school supplies.
For more information about the Learning Lockers program please contact Jennifer Hanly at jennifer@classroomcentral.org or call 704-377-1740, ext. 4280.
