Everything to Fight For: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at New York City FC

Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC are gearing up for their second match against New York City FC in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, and it's win or go home for The Crown. CLTFC knows their season is on the line, and they are determined not to let a record-setting year end prematurely. Playing on the small pitch at Yankee Stadium has historically been a challenge, but the squad are focused on flipping the script and forcing a decisive Game Three back at Bank of America Stadium on November 7.

Block Out the Noise

There's plenty of chatter surrounding Charlotte FC ahead of this match. The squad openly admitted they didn't meet their standards in the first game, and the Club has yet to secure a win at Yankee Stadium. It all begins with goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina and the backline limiting NYCFC's chances, then quickly moving the ball forward to catch them in transition. CLTFC must stay focused on their own game and return to their signature style this Saturday.

He's Wilfried Zaha, Dude

Our No. 10, Wilfried Zaha, returns to the lineup after serving his red card suspension in Game One. He'll be expected to lead the attack in this elimination match, with much of the offense flowing through him to connect with fellow forwards Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas. With 20 goal contributions this season, eight of which were game-winners, the former Premier League star is fired up to drive the Crown forward and force a decisive Game Three back at the Fortress.

Everything to Fight For

The Crown's back is against the wall on Saturday, and Head Coach Dean Smith's squad will be leaving it all on the pitch. This team has been here before and knows what it takes to push for a third match. Smith said in his Thursday press conference, "We know what it takes to win the second game, and there is a lot of experience in the boys who experienced it last year as well." Charlotte FC will lean on that playoff experience from last season, turning pressure into fuel to force Game Three.

AWAY WATCH PARTY | NYC vs. CLT

Join us at Carolina Theatre in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, November 1st, at 1:30 p.m., as Charlotte FC take on New York City FC for our official Away Match Watch Party presented by Modelo. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

Address: 230 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

*This watch party is free, but RSVPs are encouraged as there is a capacity limit.







