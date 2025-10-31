San Diego FC Travels to Portland for Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series

San Diego FC (SDFC) continues its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign this weekend, traveling north to face the Portland Timbers in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

San Diego enters the weekend with a 1-0 series lead following a historic 2-1 victory over Portland in Game 1 at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night - the Club's first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs match. With a win on Saturday, SDFC can clinch the series and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Series Overview

Saturday's matchup marks the fourth-ever meeting between San Diego and Portland and the third encounter in just over two months. The clubs first met on Aug. 23, playing to a 0-0 draw at Snapdragon Stadium before SDFC earned a dominant 4-0 win on Decision Day (Oct. 18) at Providence Park. Including postseason play, San Diego holds a 2-0-1 record against the Timbers, outscoring them 6-1 across all competitions.

Road Test in Portland

After securing their first-ever playoff victory at home, San Diego now looks to carry that momentum on the road. Providence Park has long been one of MLS's most challenging venues, but SDFC found success there earlier this month with a decisive 4-0 win on MLS Decision Day. SDFC will look to replicate that performance as they aim to close out the series in two games.

If Necessary - Game 3

Should Portland even the series on Saturday, a decisive Game 3 will return to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, presented by California Bank & Trust. Match details and ticket information are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.

San Diego Watch Party

The Biggest Watch Party Yet presented by Jameson is coming to Wicked West in Barrio Logan this Saturday, Nov. 1 from 5-10 p.m. PT. Due to overwhelming demand, this Watch Party is officially SOLD OUT! A limited number of walk-up guests may be admitted on the day of the event, pending availability.







