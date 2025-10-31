LAFC Travels to Austin FC for Game 2 of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC continues the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a road trip to face Austin FC in Texas this Sunday, Nov. 2. Game 2 of the teams' Round One Best-of-3 series kicks off from Q2 Stadium in the Texas capital at 5:45 p.m. PT, and the match will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass for free for Apple TV subscribers as well as FS1 and Fox Deportes. Radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).

The Black & Gold won Game 1 at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night when substitute forward Nathan Ordaz's 79th minute goal earned the team a 2-1 victory. LAFC can close out the Best-of-3 series with a win in Austin on Sunday; however, should the Black & Gold fail to win, the deciding Game 3 would be played at BMO Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.

LAFC holds an all-time 8-4-2 record against Austin, including knocking the Verde out of the 2022 playoffs en route to winning MLS Cup.

The Black & Gold attack is spearheaded by record-setting forwards Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga who form one of the league's most lethal attacking duos. Between Aug. 23 and Oct. 18, Bouanga and Son combined to score 19 consecutive goals for LAFC when the pair was on the field together. Bouanga's next goal will mark his 100th for the club across all competitions since his arrival in Los Angeles in 2022.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Austin FC

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 2, at 5:45 p.m. PT

Where: Q2 Stadium; Austin, TX

Watch: MLS Season Pass (available for free for Apple TV subscribers), FS1, Fox Deportes

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)







