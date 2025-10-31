Inter Miami CF Visits Nashville SC for Game 2 of Best-Of-3-Series

Inter Miami CF continues its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign this Saturday, Nov. 1, visiting Nashville SC for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 series between the sides. Kick off at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Official Watch Party presented by Heineken

Join Inter Miami CF at Tin Roof in Fort Lauderdale this Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET for the Club's official Watch Party presented by Heineken! Catch the action live as the team takes on Nashville SC on the road at GEODIS Park for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, as we aim to close out the series and advance to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals.

TikTok Live Player Spotlight featuring the Stars of Inter Miami CF

Fans around the world can tune in to the @MLS TikTok account, with simultaneous streams on @InterMiamiCF and @AppleTV this Saturday at 7:40p.m. ET for a Player Spotlight livestream featuring the stars of Inter Miami against Nashville SC in Game 2 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.

The special live stream complements the full match broadcast on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV by providing fans an unique, player-first perspective through a dedicated camera focused exclusively on Inter Miami's international superstars - Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez- throughout the critical playoff match.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV) to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Fans in the United States will also be able to catch the action live on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all Inter Miami playoff matches, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Victory in Game 1

Inter Miami enters the match with the lead after securing a 3-1 home win over Nashville in Game 1 in the Round One Best-of-3 series. A brace from captain Lionel Messi and a goal from attacker Tadeo Allende led Inter Miami to victory at Chase Stadium

Inter Miami CF in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

With a win on Saturday, Inter Miami would clinch a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time in Club history.

If Nashville wins, the Round One series would return to Chase Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8 for a winner-takes-all Game 3.

Inter Miami CF History in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami is currently in the midst of its fourth appearance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, after featuring in the postseason in 2020 (Play-In Round), 2022 (Round One), and 2024 (Round One).

Previously Against Nashville SC

Saturday's meeting will be the 18th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series to date with nine wins to four for Nashville, while four other matches resulted in draws.

Inter Miami looks to extend its current 10-match unbeaten run against Nashville (8W, 2D), a streak which includes the Leagues Cup 2023 Final at GEODIS Park which Inter Miami won on penalties to lift the historic first trophy in Club history.

Scouting Nashville SC

Nashville entered Round one of the Playoffs after finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 16 wins, 12 losses and six draws for a total 54 points.

Forward Sam Surridge led the Tennessee side in goals throughout the regular season with 24, while midfielder Hany Mukhtar was the team's top assist provider with 12.







