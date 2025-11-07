Get the Job Done: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC
Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Well folks, Game 3 is here. The decisive match of the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow night, Friday, November 7, at Bank of America Stadium. All roads have led here for The Crown, so let's take a look at the Ingredients of the Match presented by Harris Teeter and see how Charlotte FC can advance past New York City FC to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Friday Night at The Fortress
It is no surprise to anyone in MLS that Charlotte FC are one of the most difficult teams to play on the road, and that is thanks to the incredible support brought to Bank of America Stadium by you, the fans. A league-best 13 home victories fueled by the passion and cheers in Uptown Charlotte have helped The Crown into a top-four finish in the East, and now is when it looks to pay off big. Vibes will be high, flags will be waving, chants will be sung, and Poznan will rock the house. Be there. Be loud.
Start Strong and Strike Early
While a lot of the conversation about Charlotte FC this season has been surrounded by the Club's strength at home, an equally important aspect of success is getting off on the right foot. In regular season play, The Crown was 16-2-1 when striking first in the match (11-0-1 at home!), and 11-1-1 when leading at half. Charlotte knows how to take a lead and keep it, so it will be crucial to feed off the energy brought to the Fortress on Friday and use it to get an early goal and set themselves up for success.
Get The Job Done
The lights will be bright on Friday at the Bank and all eyes will be on CLTFC, the pressure will be cranked up to 11. While speaking to the media this week, the gaffer and the captain each emphasized the importance of staying grounded and digging in for a result when it matters. This squad is no stranger to playing in high-intensity matches throughout the year (See Game 2 in NYC, the 3-0 win over Inter Miami at home, or The Crown's 1-0 nail-bitter victory at FC Cincinnati). Still, to advance, Charlotte FC will ultimately need to control what they can, stay relaxed, composed and confident. As Dean Smith outlined, do the basics well and get the little things right, and they'll turn into huge, match-winning moments.
