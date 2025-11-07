No. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC Preview
Published on November 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - No. 4 seed Minnesota United FC hosts No. 5 seed Seattle Sounders FC in the decisive Game 3 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Best-of-3 series at Allianz Field on Saturday afternoon. With the series tied at 1-1, the Loons return home with everything on the line, aiming to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.
Fans can watch the game live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and the game will also be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.
Minnesota opened the series with a dramatic penalty shootout win in Game 1 at Allianz Field, following a 0-0 draw in regulation. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair delivered a standout performance with multiple key saves, while the Loons converted three of their five penalty attempts to earn a 3-2 shootout victory.
In Game 2 at Lumen Field, Seattle leveled the series with a 4-2 victory, powered by goals from Obed Vargas, Jordan Morris, and Danny Musovski. Minnesota found the back of the net twice through Finland international Robin Lod, who extended his club-record tally to 39 goals across all competitions, and midfielder Nectarios Triantis. Despite the Loons' attacking persistence, the Sounders capitalized on key moments in transition to force the decisive Game 3 back in Saint Paul.
Now, with the series returning to Saint Paul, Minnesota will look to capitalize on its home-field advantage, where the team has earned eleven wins and six draws across all competitions this season. Saturday's match marks the fifth meeting between the two clubs in 2025 across all competitions and serves as the decisive clash to determine who advances to the Western Conference Semifinals. With the series tied at one win apiece, the Loons aim to defend their home turf and secure their first-ever postseason series victory over Seattle, while the Sounders look to spoil Minnesota's historic campaign.
Head Coach Eric Ramsay
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE ENERGEY LEADING UP TO THE THIRD MATCH AGAINST SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC ...
"It [last match] felt like we wrestled the momentum back in the game, which I think was so important. We want to make sure that we take that tomorrow. That was the biggest thing that we took away from that game. I think had we had gone under, had we not shown any response, had three got to four or five or whatever, then this week would have been significantly tougher. But I think that we were able to get ourselves back in the game."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
None
QUESTIONABLE:
None
NO. 4 MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. NO. 5 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
11.8.2025 | MLS Cup Playoffs | Round One - Game 3
3:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 16-8-10 (58 pts. | 8-5-4 at home)
SEA: 15-9-10 (55 pts. | 5-8-4 on the road)
