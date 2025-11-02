No. 4 Minnesota United FC at No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC Preview

Published on November 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United heads to the Pacific Northwest for Game 2 of its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series against Seattle Sounders FC on Monday night at Lumen Field. The Loons lead the series 1-0 after earning a dramatic penalty shootout victory in Game 1 at Allianz Field, where goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's heroics and calm finishing from the spot secured a 3-2 shootout win following a scoreless 90 minutes of regulation play.

Minnesota enters the second match looking to clinch the series and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for a second-straight season. The Loons displayed a strong defense and composure throughout Game 1, holding Seattle to limited chances while generating several dangerous opportunities of their own. St. Clair's key saves in both regulation and the shootout preserved the shutout, his 11th across all competitions in 2025.

Seattle, meanwhile, will look to respond in front of its home crowd at Lumen Field. Despite creating chances through Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris, and Cristian Roldán, the Sounders were unable to break through St. Clair's defense. The hosts now face a must-win situation to keep their postseason alive; a Minnesota win in Game 2 would seal the series and send the Loons through to the next round.

Minnesota United aims to carry its consistency, resilience, and road form into Seattle, where they've already earned two victories this season. A win on Monday night would not only secure advancement but continue what has been a record-setting 2025 campaign for the Loons.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

None

QUESTIONABLE:

None

NO. 4 MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ NO. 5 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

11.3.2025 | MLS Cup Playoffs | Round One - Game 2

9:55 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FS1, FOX Deportes; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 16-8-10 (58 pts. | 8-3-6 on the road at home)

SEA: 15-9-10 (55 pts. | 10-1-6 at home)







